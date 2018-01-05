Amir Boroumand has been closely following the street protests in his former homeland of Iran online. (Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff)

Red Deer man says Iranian protesters need world’s support

Amir Boroumand fled Iran in 1986 and prays protests will succeed in overthrowing corrupt government

Tears well up in Amir Boroumand’s eyes as he listens to a Persian voice full of despair.

The plaintive call for international support comes from a 34-year-old Iranian father-of-two who posted his message on a website popular in Iran.

“He’s just asking to the world, please support the new generation of Iran for democracy and peace,” translates Boroumand, in the living room of his Rosedale home. In the background, live footage of the Iran street protests flickers across the screen of his laptop.

Boroumand, 73, fled Iran for a better life in 1986.

The father-of-four has never stopped hoping the corrupt regime that ruined his country would one day fall.

Watching and reading about the recent protests that have drawn tens of thousands to Iranian streets, he believes a turning point may have been reached.

“That is my dream. I wish and I pray daily that they can throw out the system,” and usher in democracy and freedom, a respect for women’s rights and enforce the separation of religion and government.

“We are very close. We need international stupport,” says Boroumand, who was a physical education instructor at an Iranian university when he left the country. He spent two years in Greece before coming to Red Deer in 1988, where he and his wife of 50 years, Parvaneh, raised their family.

Boroumand believes Canada, U.S. and the rest of the international commuity can help the protesters succeed in overturning a regime that he says has done nothing for the country and its people.

“For the last 39 years they didn’t support the people of Iran and their rights. I want this time, please, please, don’t close your eyes to the shooting and killing of innocent people in my country.

“The problem is the people of Iran, especially the women and the new generations, the students and so on, they have no life, no future and no education.

“The women are in a very, very dangerous situation in that country. They are second people.”

Iran’s leaders are only interested in enriching themselves and holding on to power, he said.

“For this reason, they are killing daily.”

When Ayatollah Khomeini took power in the Iranian Revolution of 1979, he and his supporters killed tens of thousands, he says.

“The best generation of my country.”

He has never been back.

“It’s not safe, there’s no trust. The system, the regime is a total dictatorship.”

Boroumand calls himself a proud Canadian and Red Deerian. But Iran remains dear to him.

“Of course, I am very homesick. I wish one day before I die to see my country again.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Amir Boroumand has been closely following the street protests in his former homeland of Iran online. (Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Leslieville Elks vow to rebuild
Next story
Crime Central (Alberta) series

Just Posted

Photos of Parkland Mall robbery suspects released

Suspects used pepper spray in the robbery in Red Deer

Red Deer man says Iranian protesters need world’s support

Amir Boroumand fled Iran in 1986 and prays protests will succeed in overthrowing corrupt government

To serve and protect during the opioid crisis

Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services suit up against dangerous drugs

Detoxing from fentanyl’s grip in Red Deer

Taking the first step with the help of Safe Harbour Society

Leslieville Elks vow to rebuild

Arson fire destroyed the 70-year-old Lesleville Elks Lodge on Dec. 29

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

Crime Central (Alberta) series

Here is a list of all the stories from the Red Deer… Continue reading

Photo: Snow hills to get higher:

There could be a bit of snow melt as temperatures climb above… Continue reading

Ponoka ranks on Expedia.ca Travel Blog

Ponoka makes top 18 list of communities to visit, Ponoka Stampede cited

Crime Watch groups can help police

Police officers say people need to come together to keep their communities… Continue reading

More than half of Asooahum Crossing units remain empty

Three elders will soon move into Asooahum Crossing in Red Deer. Marilyn… Continue reading

WATCH: Employee shocked during an armed robbery

Red Deer businesses robbed in broad daylight this past year

6-year-old needed blood to get through chemo, her mom says

It’s been three years since Red Deer’s Brielle Robichaud was diagnosed with… Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month