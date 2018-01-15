Red Deer man sentenced for child porn

Man sentenced to one year in prison after being arrested in major anti-child pornography operation

A Red Deer man swept up in a major child pornography investigation last year has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Darian Blanchard must also serve 18 months’ probation after being convicted of one count of possession of child pornography last week.

Blanchard, who was 21 at the time of his arrest, was among 16 men arrested following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team.

Known as Operation Icebreaker, the investigation ran from from April to June and charges were announced in July. Thousands of photos and videos were seized and more than 500 computers and electronic devices seized.

Blanchard was one of two Red Deer men arrested and charged. Andrew Halliday, 28 at the time of his arrest, was convicted last month of one count of possession of child pornography and sentenced to nine months in prison and two years’ probation following his release.

Related: Red Deer men charged

Other men charged included one from Strathmore; two from of Airdrie; and 11 from Calgary, including one charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

None of the cases were linked other than the similar nature of the offences being committed, authorities said at the time.

Operation Icebreaker was an initiative of the ICE team based in Calgary, which is an integrated unit comprised of officers from Calgary Police, Lethbridge Police, Medicine Hat Police, and RCMP.

ICE investigates offences involving child pornography, any computer-related child sexual abuse, child luring over the internet, voyeurism involving victims under the age of 18, and child sex trade/tourism.

ALERT was established by the Alberta government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban
Next story
Nursery Golf Course hopes to add RV park

Just Posted

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Red Deer man sentenced for child porn

Man sentenced to one year in prison after being arrested in major anti-child pornography operation

Nursery Golf Course hopes to add RV park

Lacombe County sets Feb. 22 public hearing for proposed 31-site RV park

100+ Women Who Care Red Deer seeking members

First meeting of the year set for Feb. 5

Woman charged in weapons bust going to trial

Kelsey Torpe facing 98 charges and will have trial in June

Replay Red Deer Jan. 14: Watch news highlights in pictures

Stories mentioned: Red Deer RCMP seize large quantity of cocaine: Read more… Continue reading

Advocate poll takers oppose plastic bag ban

Red Deer Advocate readers like their plastic bags. In an Advocate poll,… Continue reading

Photo: Chilly work in Veterans’ Park

What a chilly job but somebody has to do it.… Continue reading

Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Police believe a man in his 20s was the target of the shooting

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month