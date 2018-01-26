Red Deer man sentenced for second-degree murder in deaths of two Indigenous women

A Central Alberta man who killed two Indigenous women has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Gordon Alfred Rogers of Red Deer had pleaded guilty last year to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Jeanette Chief and Violet Heathen, who were both from Onion Lake Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

The body of 48-year-old Chief was found near Hillmond, Sask., in June 2007, four days after she was last seen in Lloydminster.

Heathen, who was 49, was last seen in the same city in May 2009, and her remains were found that December near Kitscoty, Alta.

Rogers was originally charged with first-degree murder.

He had lived and worked in the Lloydminster area before living in Red Deer.

When the charges were laid Chief’s family remembered her as a beloved mother, caring auntie, loving sister and protective grandmother, who cherished those around her.

Heathen had seven sons and one daughter and was a grandmother to six children.

Police said Rogers had a weak relationship with Heathen, but did not know Chief.

Investigators say the charges were the result of years of police work on both sides of the boundary.

Previous story
Sugars mask smoke compounds in tainted wine grapes: B.C. researchers
Next story
Guns in schools? Options explored in Kentucky after shooting

Just Posted

RCMP fined for Labour Code violations in wake of fatal shooting rampage in N.B.

MONCTON, N.B. — The RCMP has been ordered to pay $550,000 for… Continue reading

Sugars mask smoke compounds in tainted wine grapes: B.C. researchers

VANCOUVER — Smoky overtones can ruin a nice bottle of wine, but… Continue reading

Fire at hospital kills 37, injures scores in South Korea

MIRYANG, Korea, Republic Of — A fire raced through a small South… Continue reading

Legendary Edmonton jazz pianist and ex-senator Tommy Banks dies at age 81

EDMONTON — Tommy Banks, a renowned Edmonton jazz pianist and former senator,… Continue reading

Polish neo-Nazis praising Hitler spark revulsion and debate

WARSAW, Poland — An undercover expose of Polish neo-Nazis celebrating Adolf Hitler… Continue reading

Updated: Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Musical Colonel: Reba McEntire to play KFC chain’s founder

The next Colonel Sanders is giving the character a little bit of… Continue reading

A costume designer repaired a baby butterfly’s wing, then watched in delight as it flew away

Romy McCloskey is a costume designer by training, with a specialty in… Continue reading

Cosby lawyers: Prosecution withheld, destroyed key evidence

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are accusing prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that… Continue reading

Guns in schools? Options explored in Kentucky after shooting

Hours after authorities say a 15-year-old student shot and killed two classmates… Continue reading

Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of the women who… Continue reading

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month