Red Deer man who helped recover more than 400 stolen vehicles suffers heart attack

Just two weeks ago, a Red Deer man was heralded by the RCMP for his help in recovering more than 400 vehicles is in need of help himself.

DM, not his real name, had a heart attack. A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money to help DM and his family while he is off of work recovering from the heart attack.

“The other day another person who goes out of his way and does an incredible job at recovering stolen vehicles in our city had a heart attack at the age of 36,” reads the page posted by Jason Hives. “If you have had your vehicle stolen and recovered by DM or appreciate all that DM has done for our city please show a little support so he can be with his family and not have the financial stress that is ahead.”

On April 3, the Red Deer resident was recognized by the Red Deer RCMP for his help in recovering more than 400 vehicles over the past two years in the city. He was presented with a plaque at the Red Deer RCMP downtown detachment.

According to Red Deer RCMP Supt. Ken Foster, half of those vehicles were occupied by criminals when police arrived. Police said they have recovered firearms, drugs and large amounts of stolen identity documents because of DM’s work.

DM made a routine of checking the Central Alberta Stolen Vehicles and Property Theft Facebook page and combining it with his strong memory skills he calls in the RCMP complaint line when he sees the vehicle on the city’s streets.



