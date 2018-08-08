Red Deer man will shave his beard for the Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed is in desperate need of toiletries.

A Red Deer man who goes by Black Panther will shave his 10-year-old beard for toiletries at Mustard Seed. Photo via theseed.ca

The Mustard Seed is low on hygiene supplies.

In order to replenish their supplies, the nonprofit organization has launched a unique fundraiser. Their goal is to fill five bins of razors and shaving cream by August 15.

If they reach their goal, a well-known Red Deerian who goes by “Black Panther” will shave his 10-year-old beard.

Scott Tilbury, community development officer at Red Deer Mustard Seed, said Black Panther hasn’t seen his face without his long beard in 10 years.

Tilbury said Panther is known to help the “most vulnerable” in the community by offering them support and encouragement. His story is chronicled on The Mustard Seed’s website.

“He goes downtown and helps men and women and he noticed we’re short of shaving cream and razors and he had been considering shaving his beard for sometime,” said Tilbury.

As of Tuesday, about half a bin was full. Tilbury said if the bins are not full by the due date, the deadline will be extended.

Black Panther will get his beard shaved at Red Stag Barbershop and Gentlemens Store.

The local barbershop offers free shaves and haircuts for those experiencing homelessness. Those interested can pick up vouchers at Mustard Seed and be pampered for free at Red Stag.

Clayten Willington, owner at Red Stag Barbershop, said he wanted to offer the free service to help.

“A haircut or a beard trim can really go a long way in making somebody feel refreshed, said Willington.

“Clean, healthy and it goes a long way to build their confidence and maybe they have a job interview or something like that, this gives them a leg up and makes them feel human again.”

Those looking to drop off toiletries can do so Red Deer Mustard Seed and Red Stag Barbershop. The organizers are looking for men’s and women’s toiletries such as shaving cream, razors, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, and toilet paper.



