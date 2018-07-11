Updated: Red Deer man witnesses four Grizzlies chasing down a black bear

Man captures the encounter on video on Sunday

A Red Deer man captured a rare and astonishing encounter of four Grizzlies chasing down a black bear just south of Grande Prairie on Sunday.

Posted on Facebook by Jason Corrigal, the video shows a black bear picking through some debris on the side of Hwy 40.

Corrigal is heard describing the scene, “Just 10 minutes ago, I saw one of the grizzlies poking its head out waiting for an encounter … wait there they are, there they are . … wow.”

That’s when four grizzly bears – including three smaller cubs – appear from the entrance to a forest. After making eye contact, the black bear takes off down the side of the road and the four others go for a chase.

The black bear is seen running away from the grizzlies in the video that lasts about one minute and 40 seconds.

By Wednesday afternoon, the video had more than 8,500 shares and 420,000 views.

Corrigal said all the views took him by surprise.

Stopping to capture spectacular view of animals doing what animals do along the roadside is often referred to as “bear jams” by transportation officials in Canada.

Bear jams, which usually occur during the mid-spring to summer months when bears appear out of hibernation, are when people stop on roadways to take photos of bears, increasing the potential for collisions with other vehicles or harm to the bears.

