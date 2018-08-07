Nina Crist, Heritage Lanes staff member (right) threw a water balloon for Sarah Daoust to catch Tuesday at the third annual Summer Fun Camp. About 11 children cooled down with water balloons outside Heritage Lanes Tuesday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Red Deer may reach close to 36 C Friday

Special air quality in effect for Central Alberta due to smoke from B.C. wildfires

If you’re lovin’ the heat, there will be much more to love Friday when there’s a chance Red Deer will experience record-breaking temperatures.

John Paul Cragg, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said temperatures in Red Deer could reach close to 36 C Friday.

The hottest day on record for Red Deer was on July 18, 1941 at 36.1 C.

Cragg said Friday will be a very hot day for most of Alberta including Red Deer area. He points to the extended heat warning for Central Alberta, which came into effect Monday, to an area of high pressure that is moving over the province.

“That clears the skies so there is no clouds to stop the sun. Also with the area of high pressure you have sinking air, and that’s one of the reasons why you’re experiencing smoke in Red Deer area.”

The smoke from higher levels in the atmosphere is sinking down towards the ground, Cragg said, adding, sinking air tends to be warm.

Cragg said the B.C. wildfires are bringing smoke into the region. The wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and is reducing visibility.

A special air quality statement was issued for some parts of Central Alberta including Red Deer, County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County and Red Deer County on Tuesday afternoon.

“Right now air quality in Red Deer is at low risk so you maybe seeing smoke in the area, but it’s still not causing a major reduction in air quality at the moment,” he said.

He said Red Deerians can expect smoke moving in periodically throughout the week, until Friday.

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

Those looking for a relief will find it later in the day Friday and Saturday with precipitation and thunderstorms in the forecast. That’s when a low pressure system will move across the province and will change conditions on the ground, said Cragg.

While the heat warning is in effect for most parts of Central Alberta, Cragg asks residents to drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat, spend time indoors, and reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photo: Children enjoy outdoor activities in Red Deer
Next story
Fire restriction in place for County of Stettler

Just Posted

Red Deer may reach close to 36 C Friday

Special air quality in effect for Central Alberta due to smoke from B.C. wildfires

Pinpoint strategy sees results in Red Deer

Crime severity index released for 2017

Photo: Children enjoy outdoor activities in Red Deer

Heritage Lanes in Red Deer is hosting its third annual Summer Fun… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake and Eckville under extended heat warning

Environment Canada issued the extended warning Tuesday morning.

Three die in head-on crash near Sylvan Lake

A child remains in stable condition

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline could be $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

OTTAWA — Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could… Continue reading

The 12 best things to do in Vancouver

Canada is a favorite travel destination for many Americans, attracting more than… Continue reading

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

TORONTO — With her 90th birthday on the horizon, Marie Hollo had… Continue reading

Canadian clubs bringing together cannabis and comedy

TORONTO — It’s an age-old pairing that’s sparked a subgenre of films,… Continue reading

Canadian universities scrambling amid after Saudi Arabia suspended scholarships to Canada

Universities across Canada are scrambling to get information after Saudi Arabia suspended… Continue reading

Boys, 9 and 11, killed when tractor pulling trailer rolls on Alberta road

TABER, Alta. — Two children have died after they were riding on… Continue reading

Frustration after emergency alerts not received before deadly Manitoba tornado

ALONSA, Man. — Residents are frustrated they didn’t receive emergency alerts on… Continue reading

Ontario to offer incentives to brewers in buck-a-beer plan

Ontario launched its buck-a-beer plan Tuesday by offering “non-financial incentives” to brewers… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month