Red Deer may reach close to 36 C Friday

Special air quality in effect for Central Alberta due to smoke from B.C. wildfires

Nina Crist, Heritage Lanes staff member (right) threw a water balloon for Sarah Daoust to catch Tuesday at the third annual Summer Fun Camp. About 11 children cooled down with water balloons outside Heritage Lanes Tuesday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

If you’re lovin’ the heat, there will be much more to love Friday when there’s a chance Red Deer will experience record-breaking temperatures.

John Paul Cragg, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said temperatures in Red Deer could reach close to 36 C Friday.

The hottest day on record for Red Deer was on July 18, 1941 at 36.1 C.

Cragg said Friday will be a very hot day for most of Alberta including Red Deer area. He points to the extended heat warning for Central Alberta, which came into effect Monday, to an area of high pressure that is moving over the province.

“That clears the skies so there is no clouds to stop the sun. Also with the area of high pressure you have sinking air, and that’s one of the reasons why you’re experiencing smoke in Red Deer area.”

The smoke from higher levels in the atmosphere is sinking down towards the ground, Cragg said, adding, sinking air tends to be warm.

Cragg said the B.C. wildfires are bringing smoke into the region. The wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and is reducing visibility.

A special air quality statement was issued for some parts of Central Alberta including Red Deer, County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County and Red Deer County on Tuesday afternoon.

“Right now air quality in Red Deer is at low risk so you maybe seeing smoke in the area, but it’s still not causing a major reduction in air quality at the moment,” he said.

He said Red Deerians can expect smoke moving in periodically throughout the week, until Friday.

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

Those looking for a relief will find it later in the day Friday and Saturday with precipitation and thunderstorms in the forecast. That’s when a low pressure system will move across the province and will change conditions on the ground, said Cragg.

While the heat warning is in effect for most parts of Central Alberta, Cragg asks residents to drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat, spend time indoors, and reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter