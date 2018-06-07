WATCH: Red Deer mayor recognizes dozens of citizens

Mayor’s Recognition Awards were held Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel

Izél Pienaar receives the Mayor’s Recognition Award for Fine and Performing Arts from Mayor Tara Veer Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

A Red Deer woman received the city’s highest honour for leading a troop of Boy Scouts to safety after being caught in a terrible storm while hiking on a Scottish mountain.

Dayle Clampitt was one of two recipients of the Mayor’s Special Award at the Mayor’s Recognition Awards at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Thursday.

Mayor Tara Veer said she was proud to give the award to Clampitt for her act of bravery.

“At the summit of the mountain Dayle came across a group of Belgian Boy Scouts who had been there overnight. The Boy Scouts were not only unprepared for the drastic change in (weather) conditions, they were also hopelessly lost.

“She led the boys down the mountain in treacherous conditions to safety. Many of the boys were battling hypothermia and the strong opinion of Scotland’s first responders who attended the scene was that Dayle’s intervention preempted tragic consequences for the nine Boy Scouts,” said Veer.

Clampitt’s father accepted the award on her behalf.

The other Mayor’s Special Award went to the Red Deer Royals Concert and Marching Band, which will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“For the past 49 years, the Red Deer Community Band Society has brought musical excellence to the people of Red Deer and region,” she said.

Veer said the band provides opportunities to develop leadership, musical skills and community life for youth between 12 and 21.

The Royals won a gold medal at the 2017 World Music Contest in the Netherlands.

Four teams received the Athletics Award; 2017 Sutter Fund Chiefs Midget Elite Female hockey team, Notre Dame Bantam Cougars football team, Red Deer College Kings volleyball team and the Red Deer College Queens curling team.

A number of individuals and groups recieved the Community Builder Award; Haylen Astalos, Janice Gerdts, William Heinsen, Shawn Moore, Dr. Bill Stuebing, Ross Towers and the Red Deer Hospice Society.

The Asplund Lodge Sons of Norway #571, Books on the Bus’ COSMOS Volunteer Team and 15 individuals received the Distinguished Voluntary Service Award.

Izél Pienaar received the Fine and Performing Arts Award.

Veer said these awards gives the city the chance to acknowledge Red Deerians for their skills, knowledge and talents.

“It is a privilege to honour those who have made, continue to make, Red Deer proud,” she said.

For more information on the awards, visit www.reddeer.ca/MRA.



Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer speaks at the Mayor’s Recognition Awards Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Vincent Ibeas and the rest of his Notre Dame Bantam Cougars football team received Mayor’s Recognition Awards for Athletics Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)