Cadance Smallboy holds a boy inside her family’s new Mitsubishi Mirage, given to her by Red Deer Mitsubishi. Smallboy, 6, was diagnosed with Lukemia and the dealership gave the car to her mother so she can get to her treatments in Edmonton. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Watch: Red Deer Mitsubishi gives car to family so they can get nine-year-old to cancer treatment appointments

Getting from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton for cancer treatment in an old, broken car was not easy for Cadance Smallboy and her family.

The six-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia and has four appointment a week at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

But, her family’s old sedan was on its last legs with more than 300,000 kms on the odometer.

That’s where Red Deer Mitsubishi stepped in and gave the family a brand new car.

“It’s just surreal, it doesn’t feel real,” said Cassanda Morin, Cadance’s mother.

Christian Morales, Red Deer Mitsubishi sales, first met the family when grandmother Kimberly Lange came in to buy a new vehicle in September. Immediately, he connected with Cadance. The whole family, who had all recently shaved their heads in solidarity with Cadance, came to buy the car.

“The first time I met her, she warmed my heart,” said Morales. “She gave me the biggest hug right off the bat and you could feel how much love she has.”

When Lange returned to finalize the paperwork, Morales let Cadance shave his head. After that first encounter, Red Deer Mitsubishi general manager Chad Protasiewich told the family that if they ever needed anything, to just let them know. Protasiewich had an idea of sending them to Disneyland or a similar type of gesture at the time.

But, the family turned it down.

Then, two weeks ago, Lange reached out saying her daughter’s vehicle needed new brakes and winter tires and asked if they could help. That’s when the planning to give a new car away came together.

On Saturday, the family drove down to pick up what they thought would be their repaired car. Instead they were greeted by a brand new Mitsubishi Mirage. Ten-year warranty included.

“I’m still shaking, I’m truly grateful,” said Lange. “A mother’s biggest worry is her children, I feel happy that I don’t have to worry about her.”

Protasiewich also offered to buy the old car for $2,500. He admits it was a more than generous offer. To get it running again would have taken a new battery, brakes, tires, struts, thermostat and more.

“I knew it had problems, but I didn’t know it had that many problems,” said Morin.

Morin said Cadance has an 80 per cent chance of her leukemia going into remission. But she will be in treatment for the next two years.

“They’ve touched all of us and we’re proud that you’re part of our family here,” said Morales. “They will always be a part of my heart.”


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
California man freed after 15 years for shaken baby death

Just Posted

Red Deer rallies around shop that was target of smash and grab robbery

LVs Vinyl Cafe is getting back on its feet thanks to the overwhelming support of residents

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Bower home a beacon of Christmas spirit in Red Deer

The Martin family in Bower takes Christmas seriously. Walking the path to… Continue reading

Bringing outdoor rinks to Red Deer for 20 years

Watching skaters having fun on the outdoor rinks always brings a smile… Continue reading

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

Watch: Red Deer Mitsubishi gives car to family so they can get nine-year-old to cancer treatment appointments

Getting from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton for cancer treatment in an old, broken… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month