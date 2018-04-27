Red Deer motorists warned of Ross Street lane closures

The sun is out, the snow is gone, and construction season is beginning in Red Deer.

The major project this year is the Ross Street water main replacement. Lane closures will start on Monday, April 30, if the weather co-operates.

City of Red Deer Environmental Services workers and contractors will be replacing one of the city’s oldest water mains, dating back to 1935. The lane closures are expected to be between 46th and 49th Avenues. While construction will impact parking, local businesses will be accessible.

Another project starting this month is landscaping of the 67th Street/Johnstone Drive Roundabout. Although the roadway construction is complete, greenery will be planted in the centre circle and along boulevards and trails. Both lanes of traffic will remain open, but the truck apron will be closed while landscaping is in progress.

Motorists are asked to follow signs and slow down while driving through a construction zone.

For more information, please visit www.reddeer.ca/constructionseason.