Red Deer – Mountain View MP named to House of Commons agriculture committee

Earl Dreeshen, Red Deer - Mountain View MP, will join the House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture. (Photo contributed by Earl Dreeshen Facebook)

A local MP will take on a new role to battle trade issues facing agriculture.

Earl Dreeshen, Red Deer – Mountain View MP, was named to the House of Commons Committee on Agriculture Wednesday.

Dreeshen previously served on the International Trade Committee.

“As one of the few places in the world that produces more food than we eat – international trade agreements are vital to the continued success of the agriculture industry in Canada,” Dreeshen said.

“We have some of the best products and the most effective processes in the world. Expanding markets for these products should be a priority for our federal government.”

Dreeshen will work alongside Opposition Shadow Minister Luc Berthold and Associate Critic for Agriculture and Agribusiness, John Barlow.

More to come.

Previous story
Development in Canadian Arctic lags behind other northern regions: think tank
Next story
Man tells authorities that he damaged ‘Field of Dreams’ site

Just Posted

High-tech cameras suggest polar bears having tougher time hunting

Researchers have attached tiny cameras to polar bears for a bear’s-eye view… Continue reading

New $1-million hospital finally going up for Medicine River Wildlife Centre

Walls and steel roof will be erected mid-month

Suspect in repeat thefts arrested by Red Deer RCMP

Police warn citizens to not leave their cars running and unlocked

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

Pipelines, not carbon taxes, bigger factor in energy competitivess: report

OTTAWA — Canada’s oil and gas producers are struggling to stay competitive… Continue reading

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

Man tells authorities that he damaged ‘Field of Dreams’ site

A 20-year-old man has told authorities that he drove onto and damaged… Continue reading

Underdog Eagles trying to pull off historic comeback story

America loves comeback stories, the last-to-first variety that features new stars, big… Continue reading

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Harry Potter’s power appears to extend beyond the page, as recent Canadian… Continue reading

Report: Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research

OTTAWA — A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation says… Continue reading

Development in Canadian Arctic lags behind other northern regions: think tank

An international affairs think tank says economic development in Canada’s Arctic is… Continue reading

28 Russians have Olympic doping bans lifted

MOSCOW — Twenty-eight Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned Thursday,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month