Red Deer – Mountain View MP named to House of Commons agriculture committee

Earl Dreeshen, Red Deer - Mountain View MP, will join the House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture. (Photo contributed by Earl Dreeshen Facebook)

A local MP will take on a new role to battle trade issues facing agriculture.

Earl Dreeshen, Red Deer – Mountain View MP, was named to the House of Commons Committee on Agriculture Wednesday.

Dreeshen previously served on the International Trade Committee.

“As one of the few places in the world that produces more food than we eat – international trade agreements are vital to the continued success of the agriculture industry in Canada,” Dreeshen said.

“We have some of the best products and the most effective processes in the world. Expanding markets for these products should be a priority for our federal government.”

Dreeshen will work alongside Opposition Shadow Minister Luc Berthold and Associate Critic for Agriculture and Agribusiness, John Barlow.

More to come.