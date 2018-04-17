Red Deer-Mountain View MP to host town hall in Bowden to discuss rural crime, marijuana legislation

Though crime will be at the centre of an upcoming town hall, a litany of issues will be discussed.

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen is hosting a town hall at the Bowden Community Centre, 2012 19th Ave., on April 19 from 7 to 9 p.m.

According to a release from Dreeshen’s office, the MP will be looking for feedback on a number of issues such as rural crime, justice, mental health, marijuana legislation and firearm legislation. It also says the meeting will discuss how young people can be educated “about these issues.”

Federal conservative MPs from Alberta have launched a task force to identify possible solutions to the issue of rural crime and a report is expected in the coming weeks.



