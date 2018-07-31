Red Deer Mounties looking for stolen van

A van was stolen from a north Red Deer business and Mounties are hoping for some help tracking it down.

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a black van that was stolen at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It is described as a black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with Alberta licence plate 72M 682.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



