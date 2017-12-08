Red Deer Mounties looking for woman missing for five days

Now missing for five days, Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old woman.

Meaghan Miller, 18, was last seen by her family on Dec. 3. Police are trying to verify her well-being.

She is described as an Aboriginal woman about 1.65 metres (five-foot-five) tall and weighs 49.89 kg (110 pounds). She has short black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing a red tank top under a black shirt with a hoodie, white “Harlequin”pants and white high top shoes.

Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.



