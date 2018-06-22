Red Deer Mounties make numerous arrests over the past two weeks

Over the past two weeks, Red Deer RCMP have made a number of significant arrests, charging 12 people with crimes ranging from stolen identification to fraud to drugs.

On June 8, Mounties arrested a 16-year-old boy they said was connected to a break-in to a Timberlands liquor store on May 16. He has been charged with breaking and entering and several counts of breaching court orders. He can’t be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The crime reduction team were on patrol in downtown Red Deer on June 9 when they found a suspect breaching his parole. During the arrest, the suspect was found to have fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun. A 37-year-old man has been charged with several firearm offences, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

On June 11, police were called to the South Hill neighbourhood on a report of a man carrying a weapon and wearing a face covering. A 27-year-old man has been charged with possession of a machete, sawed-off rifle and break-in tools as well as wearing a disguise with the intent to commit on indictable offence.

Two people face charges after June 12 arrests. Police were called to a pawn shop on a report of a suspicious man and woman. They found two suspects in possession of stolen identification, a stolen credit card, several stolen small electronic items and driving a stolen truck. A 32-year-old woman faces property offence charges, identity fraud and breaching a court order. A 24-year-old man faces property offence charges and breaching court orders.

Police on patrol, in an area criminals are known to frequent, found a woman wanted on outstanding warrants. A 33-year-old woman is charged with possession of a controlled substance police believe to be methamphetamine.

A man was caught trying to cash a fraudulent cheque at a Red Deer bank on June 14. A 38-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with fraud and possessing a forged document.

Suspicious activity in an industrial area on June 15, led police to arrest a man who had stolen ID and heroin on him. Police charged the 35-year-old man with forgery, possession of heroin and seven counts of both possession of stolen property under $7,000 and failing to comply with probation.

A 42-year-old man was charged with obstructing a peace officer on June 19, after giving police a false name. Police quickly determined his real identity and arrested him on 10 outstanding warrants.

On June 20, Red Deer RCMP drug section officers arrested a woman they found had fentanyl on her. The 23-year-old was charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property and not complying with conditions.

On June 21, officers were called to a break and enter at an Edgar Industrial Park business. With the help of Police Dog Services, a suspect was found. A 40-year-old man was charged with break and enter.



