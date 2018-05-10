Red Deer Mounties say alcohol involved in north end crash

Six impaired drivers caught over the weekend

A man faces impaired driving and drug charges following a head-on crash in Red Deer’s north end.

The 43-year-old man was detained by crash witnesses Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. Red Deer RCMP then took him into custody while Red Deer Emergency Services checked the suspect and victim for injuries. No one was hurt.

Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle near Gaetz Avenue and Hwy 11A. They say a sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV.

The man has been charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

The weekend before, Red Deer RCMP laid six impaired driving charges and two 24-hour roadside suspensions during a weekend blitz targetting impaired drivers.

During these checks, police also charged a person with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and a speeder for travelling 102 km/h in a 50 km zone.


