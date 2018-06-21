Red Deer Mounties seek armed robber who stole narcotics from pharmacy

Narcotics were the target during an armed robbery of a Red Deer pharmacy.

Red Deer RCMP said a man wielding a handgun entered the IDA pharmacy at 6075 67A St. and demanded a staff member open the safe.

According to police, the suspect took the narcotics stored in the safe, put them in a large black duffle bag and left through the back door.

Police arrived on scene and attempted to track the suspect with the assistance of Police Dog Services, but they did not locate him.

The investigation continues and police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his early 40s. He is about 1.75 to 1.80 metres (five-foot-nine to five-foot-11) tall and weighs about 90 kg (200 pounds). He has red or brown facial hair and wore a grey hoodie, sunglasses and a yellow hat. He carried a black duffle bag during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



