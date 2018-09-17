Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen welcomed MP Leona Alleslev into the Conservative fold on Monday. (Photo from Facebook)

Red Deer MP pleased Conservative ranks keep growing

Frustration with pipelines continue

Red Deer–Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen said Conservatives had not one but two reasons to celebrate on Monday.

Not only did Toronto-area MP Leona Alleslev leave the Liberals and join the Conservatives, but Conservative Chicoutimi-Le Fjord MP Richard Martel, who won a June by-election in Quebec, also took his seat in the House of Commons.

“So we have two more people on our side so that was a good thing. It was an interesting day,” Dreeshen said from Ottawa.

Alleslev was rewarded with the role of critic for global security after her surprise announcement.

Dreeshen said he knew Alleslev while he was working as an election observer with The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

“She’s extremely serious and an extremely talented person and unfortunately a lot of those, and there are some, they are not really being listened to by this government. So I think she finally realized that she had enough of that and if she really wanted to make a difference she’d have to do it from the opposition benches.”

He said she’s concerned about the country as a whole and specifically foreign policy, trade relations, the military and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“She went through the whole litany of issues that we have when we talk about this prime minister, and the immaturity he has and the things that are happening that is causing Canada to be looked at on the world stage as somebody that is somewhat unstable.”

Dreeshen said during the fall session the Conservatives will be focusing on the Trans Pacific Partnership and ensuring that Canada is one of the first to sign the trade agreement.

He said frustration is building as the government continues to bungle pipelines projects, most recently the purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“Here we’ve taken $4.5 billion in taxpayers money to put into an American company that is now using that money — Canadian money — to build pipelines in competition to us.”

— With files from The Canadian Press


