Red Deer MP remembers late colleague as a mentor

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen says he considered his late colleague Gord Brown a mentor.

Brown, 57, a long-time MP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, passed away in his office on Wednesday morning.

“He was a great guy and just a fantastic mentor,” said Dreeshen on Wednesday afternoon.

“When I came in (to Parliament) in 2008, he’d been here already for four years. He was just a welcoming type of guy.”

Brown passed on his knowledge of parliamentary procedure but also told MPs their real work was back home in their ridings.

“He let people realize that’s where the real part of politics is, it’s how you go back and treat your community and what you do there.”

Dreshen said Brown’s riding was close to the U.S. border and did a lot of Canada-U.S. relationship work for the party.

“He’s going to be missed, for sure.”

Dreeshen also knew Brown as a fellow player and captain on the Conservatives hockey team.

Brown got in an early hockey game before going to work on Parliament Hill on Wednesday morning. He died of an apparent heart attack.

“It’s very sad. He leaves a wife and two children,” said Dreeshen.

“It’s been a very difficult for all of us.

“It just shows how precious life is and you have to what you can do to make every day the best.”

Government business was suspended on Wednesday and in a special Parliament session representatives from all parties made statements to honour Brown’s memory.

Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins tweeted that he was in “disbelief at the passing of my colleague, friend and hockey buddy.”

I am in disbelief at the passing of my colleague, friend and hockey buddy. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Claudine, and the children and family members. Gord, you’re an all around great guy, and you made everyone around you better too. I’m going to miss you. https://t.co/GfFfKeXNcS — Blaine Calkins (@blainecalkinsmp) May 2, 2018



