Conservative Party whip Gordon Brown rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 19, 2016. Federal Conservative MP Gord Brown has died at the age of 57. Brown, who represents the eastern Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, was first elected in 2004. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Red Deer MP remembers late colleague as a mentor

Ontario Conservative MP Doug Brown passed away in his Parliament Hill office on Wednesday morning

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen says he considered his late colleague Gord Brown a mentor.

Brown, 57, a long-time MP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, passed away in his office on Wednesday morning.

“He was a great guy and just a fantastic mentor,” said Dreeshen on Wednesday afternoon.

“When I came in (to Parliament) in 2008, he’d been here already for four years. He was just a welcoming type of guy.”

Brown passed on his knowledge of parliamentary procedure but also told MPs their real work was back home in their ridings.

“He let people realize that’s where the real part of politics is, it’s how you go back and treat your community and what you do there.”

Dreshen said Brown’s riding was close to the U.S. border and did a lot of Canada-U.S. relationship work for the party.

“He’s going to be missed, for sure.”

Dreeshen also knew Brown as a fellow player and captain on the Conservatives hockey team.

Brown got in an early hockey game before going to work on Parliament Hill on Wednesday morning. He died of an apparent heart attack.

“It’s very sad. He leaves a wife and two children,” said Dreeshen.

“It’s been a very difficult for all of us.

“It just shows how precious life is and you have to what you can do to make every day the best.”

Government business was suspended on Wednesday and in a special Parliament session representatives from all parties made statements to honour Brown’s memory.

Red Deer-Lacombe MP Blaine Calkins tweeted that he was in “disbelief at the passing of my colleague, friend and hockey buddy.”


