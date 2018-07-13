Red Deer MP returns from European trip as part of delegation

A Red Deer MP returned to Canada after being a part of the Canadian delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly.

Earl Dreeshen, Red Deer-Mountain View MP, and other members of the Canadian Parliamentary Assembly met with political leaders from around the world to discuss global political, economic and human rights issues.

“I was proud to represent Canada and the voice of Red Deer-Mountain View as we worked towards addressing issues of global trade, border security, terrorism and human rights abuses,” said Dreeshen, in a release.

“There is so much uncertainty in the world, especially in regards to our economic and political security, being at the OSCE assembly was a great chance for me to work with teams from around the world to come up with ideas and solutions.”

Dreeshen addressed energy security at the assembly and what it means for Canada.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Raising difficult dahlias has made Red Deer hobbyist an Alberta expert
Next story
Yee-ha! Get lost in the Lacombe corn maze’s rodeo theme

Just Posted

Four associates of Red Deer biker gang with ties to Hells Angels arrested

Accused of kidnapping, extortion, assault

Yee-ha! Get lost in the Lacombe corn maze’s rodeo theme

Red Deer’s upcoming Canadian Finals Rodeo event inspired this year’s design

Raising difficult dahlias has made Red Deer hobbyist an Alberta expert

Lorne McArthur runs the only trial garden for dahlia hybridizations in Canada

Tornado watch issued for areas of Central Alberta including Red Deer

Meteorologists warn of strong supercells

Woman injured by barbecue brush bristle hopes for new safety standards

Red Deer nurse still feeling the health effects after a wire bristle pierced her bowel last October

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

Central Alberta woman’s squirming worm video goes viral

A short video of a squirming worm in Sylvan Lake has gone… Continue reading

Red Deer MP returns from European trip as part of delegation

A Red Deer MP returned to Canada after being a part of… Continue reading

Photo: Free Slurpee Day

Family picks up 17 slurpees going from store to store

Woman jumps in front of semi on Highway 2; Driver stops in time

No reported injuries

Red Deer’s Westerner Days music line up for everyone

Lee Aaron, Dear Rouge, Helix, Randi Boulton to take the stage

Red Deer voters split on how Canada should react to American tariffs

Red Deerians are split with how they feel Canada has handled the… Continue reading

Photo: Canola provides a picturesque landscape

The canola is in bloom in Central Alberta. This field of gold… Continue reading

Shake the Lake cancelled in Sylvan Lake

The sport and music festival was planned for the second week in August

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month