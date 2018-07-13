Red Deer MP returns from European trip as part of delegation

A Red Deer MP returned to Canada after being a part of the Canadian delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly.

Earl Dreeshen, Red Deer-Mountain View MP, and other members of the Canadian Parliamentary Assembly met with political leaders from around the world to discuss global political, economic and human rights issues.

“I was proud to represent Canada and the voice of Red Deer-Mountain View as we worked towards addressing issues of global trade, border security, terrorism and human rights abuses,” said Dreeshen, in a release.

“There is so much uncertainty in the world, especially in regards to our economic and political security, being at the OSCE assembly was a great chance for me to work with teams from around the world to come up with ideas and solutions.”

Dreeshen addressed energy security at the assembly and what it means for Canada.



