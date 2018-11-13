Daniel Boyd Sawyer will be on trial in connection with the stabbing death of Alan Beach during a brawl outside the Village Mall Pub in November 2015. (File photo by Advocate staff)

UPDATED: Jury selection underway for Red Deer murder trial

Trial looking at a 2015 stabbing death outside the Village Mall

Jury selection began Tuesday for a trial into a stabbing death outside the Village Mall pub that happened almost three years ago.

Daniel Boyd Sawyer, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Alan Beach, 31, during a brawl outside the pub in November 2015.

Sawyer turned himself in nine days after the stabbing and has been in custody since. His jury trial is set to run Nov. 13 to 30 in Red Deer Court of Queens’ Bench.

The three-week trial before Justice Bill Hopkins will start Thursday and continue until Dec. 7.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Holding out slim hope as crews search for more fire dead

Just Posted

UPDATED: Jury selection underway for Red Deer murder trial

Trial looking at a 2015 stabbing death outside the Village Mall

Central Alberta Archers Association: Proposed safe drug consumption service location puts youth at risk

Turning Point proposes second location for a permanent safe consumption service in Red Deer

Trump suggests France would have been defeated without US

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump escalated his verbal assaults against France on… Continue reading

Globe and Mail workers could be off the job by midnight Wednesday: union

TORONTO — A strike appears to be looming at the Globe and… Continue reading

Amnesty calls for accountability on coerced sterilization of Indigenous women

OTTAWA — The federal government needs to appoint a special representative to… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

McGill students vote overwhelmingly for change to Redmen team nickname

MONTREAL — Students at McGill University have voted by a large majority… Continue reading

Mira Sorvino urges #MeToo to do more than ‘name and shame’

NEW YORK — Mira Sorvino believes the key to eradicating sexual misconduct… Continue reading

Stan Lee hoped to make Canadian-set series about Indigenous cop, says producer

TORONTO — Stan Lee struggled in his final years to get broadcasters… Continue reading

Holding out slim hope as crews search for more fire dead

PARADISE, Calif. — More than a dozen coroner search and recovery teams… Continue reading

Comic book genius Stan Lee, Spider-Man creator, dies at 95

LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic… Continue reading

Canada intelligence officials have heard audio of Khashoggi murder, Trudeau says

PARIS — Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a… Continue reading

Canada hoping to solve U.S. tariff dispute by G20 meetings at month’s end: PM

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s hopeful that Canada can… Continue reading

Bishops will delay votes on steps to combat sex abuse crisis

BALTIMORE — In an abrupt change of plans, the president of the… Continue reading

Most Read