UPDATED: Jury selection underway for Red Deer murder trial

Jury selection began Tuesday for a trial into a stabbing death outside the Village Mall pub that happened almost three years ago.
Daniel Boyd Sawyer, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Alan Beach, 31, during a brawl outside the pub in November 2015.
Sawyer turned himself in nine days after the stabbing and has been in custody since. His jury trial is set to run Nov. 13 to 30 in Red Deer Court of Queens’ Bench.
The three-week trial before Justice Bill Hopkins will start Thursday and continue until Dec. 7.