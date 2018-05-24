Red Deer neighbourhood hit by rash of garage break-ins

2016 Dodge Charger stolen along with numerous other items early on Wednesday morning in Lancaster

RCMP are investigating a string of garage break-ins and the theft of a Dodge Charger in the Lancaster neighbourhood early on Wednesday.

Police got four reports of break-ins, two on Langford Crescent, one on Laird Close and another on Lacey Close. In three of the incidents, garages were broken into. In some cases, thieves broke into parked cars and used garage door openers to get into garages.

Thieves also went through vehicles parked in a driveway.

“At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe the thefts were likely committed by the same suspects and that they occurred between approximately 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.,” say police.

The crooks stole a 2016 black Dodge Charger with licence plate BTZ 1591. They also took cash, a purse, identity documents, credit cards, tools, hunting equipment, cameras, a portable vacuum cleaner and garage door openers.

Two suspects were caught on surveillance cameras and were seen driving a small white car.

One suspect is described as Caucasian, about 25 years old and wearing a white tank top, tan shorts and a ball cap. He was wearing a watch on his left arm and has tatoos on both arms

If your garage door opener has been stolen, RCMP said make sure it is disabled as advised by the garage door manufacturer. Thieves often use garage door openers to return for further thefts days later.

Anyone with information about any of these investigations should contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.


