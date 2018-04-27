Red Deer noon-hour concert: The Obsessions Octet performs May 3

First Thursday at the Snell concert is free

A combined jazz and string quartet will entertain during a free First Thursday in the Snell noon-hour concert on May 3.

The Obsessions Octet musicians, back from their second European tour, will perform tunes from their third CD, Stepping Up, from 12:15 to 1 p.m., downstairs at Red Deer’s downtown public library.

The Obsessions Octet represented Alberta at an International Jazz Festival in Rochester, N .Y., in a series called Oh Canada that was later broadcast by PBS American Television.

Admission is free (but free will donations will be accepted). Coffee and tea are provided by Cafe Noir.