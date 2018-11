Red Deer College will host an open house this Saturday.

The event, which runs rom 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., is described as an informative and interactive opportunity for anyone graduating from high school or looking at different career options.

All attendees will be eligible for one of four RDC tuition certificates, valued at $500 each, if they fill out a ballot at the event. Winners will be randomly drawn.

For more information visit www.rdc.ab.ca/openhouse.