Red Deer overdose prevention site providing ‘layer of protection’

Red Deer’s temporary Overdose Prevention Site, operated by Turning Point, is located in an ATCO trailer on the property of Safe Harbour Society, at 5246 53rd Ave. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer’s overdose prevention site is making a substantial difference in the lives of people battling addiction, says one drug user.

“With the way people have been overdosing and dying, it definitely gives another layer of protection in regards to whether or not you’ll live through the use,” said a 38-year-old homeless client.

The Red Deer man said he has administered naloxone more than 100 times to people to reverse opiate overdoses, and witnessed at least 200 overdoses where someone else has administered the medication.

“As someone on the street level, and sees the drugs every day and what’s going on with it, I believe this is just the beginning. I think it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better.”

The number of overdoses keep rising, said the former oil field worker, tradesman and chef, who wished not to be identified.

“Unfortunately, there seems to be more people using drugs. I really hope it can remain as a crisis and not go to an epidemic. But it’s a scary time.”

He said as someone who is addicted to fentanyl, other opiates just don’t have the same effect. But fentanyl is so strong that people can overdose with a single puff.

“It really is very lethal.”

Last month, 100 people used the overdose prevention site, and staff intervened in 15 overdoses.

The ATCO trailer in Safe Harbour Society’s parking lot has been used 488 times by people to inject, snort or orally consume their previously obtained drugs since the site opened Oct. 1.

Many users appreciate having the facility, but a small percentage are too paranoid to visit it, the client said.

“They misunderstand it as some place that is recording information to provide to the government, or the police, which isn’t realistic and not the case at all.

“It’s a place put in place to try and save the lives of people afflicted with addiction and maybe provide them with ideas on a better way to live. It’s providing a great service to the community.”

He said the facility is helping to reduce needles and debris in the downtown, where people may panic and leave belongings behind if they’re startled or found using drugs.

He uses the site daily, sometimes just to talk to staff.

“They’ve been a really great support in helping me with different issues in day-to-day living.

“It also provides different ideas about a possible road out of here, to get away from the using and the drugs.”

He said some people aren’t aware of alternate ways of living that don’t require drugs. They use drugs for different reasons, adding it’s not as simple as removing the substances from their lives.

Right now, he is trying to identify his own issues and is considering accessing treatment.

“I don’t want to be another number that’s passed away as a result of fentanyl.”



