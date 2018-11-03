Red Deer’s temporary Overdose Prevention Site, operated by Turning Point, is located in an ATCO trailer on the property of Safe Harbour Society, at 5246 53rd Ave. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer overdose prevention site providing ‘layer of protection’

Staff intervene in 13 overdoses

Red Deer’s overdose prevention site is making a substantial difference in the lives of people battling addiction, says one drug user.

“With the way people have been overdosing and dying, it definitely gives another layer of protection in regards to whether or not you’ll live through the use,” said a 38-year-old homeless client.

The Red Deer man said he has administered naloxone more than 100 times to people to reverse opiate overdoses, and witnessed at least 200 overdoses where someone else has administered the medication.

“As someone on the street level, and sees the drugs every day and what’s going on with it, I believe this is just the beginning. I think it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better.”

The number of overdoses keep rising, said the former oil field worker, tradesman and chef, who wished not to be identified.

“Unfortunately, there seems to be more people using drugs. I really hope it can remain as a crisis and not go to an epidemic. But it’s a scary time.”

He said as someone who is addicted to fentanyl, other opiates just don’t have the same effect. But fentanyl is so strong that people can overdose with a single puff.

“It really is very lethal.”

Last month, 100 people used the overdose prevention site, and staff intervened in 15 overdoses.

The ATCO trailer in Safe Harbour Society’s parking lot has been used 488 times by people to inject, snort or orally consume their previously obtained drugs since the site opened Oct. 1.

Many users appreciate having the facility, but a small percentage are too paranoid to visit it, the client said.

“They misunderstand it as some place that is recording information to provide to the government, or the police, which isn’t realistic and not the case at all.

“It’s a place put in place to try and save the lives of people afflicted with addiction and maybe provide them with ideas on a better way to live. It’s providing a great service to the community.”

He said the facility is helping to reduce needles and debris in the downtown, where people may panic and leave belongings behind if they’re startled or found using drugs.

He uses the site daily, sometimes just to talk to staff.

“They’ve been a really great support in helping me with different issues in day-to-day living.

“It also provides different ideas about a possible road out of here, to get away from the using and the drugs.”

He said some people aren’t aware of alternate ways of living that don’t require drugs. They use drugs for different reasons, adding it’s not as simple as removing the substances from their lives.

Right now, he is trying to identify his own issues and is considering accessing treatment.

“I don’t want to be another number that’s passed away as a result of fentanyl.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Open House 2018 this Saturday

Just Posted

Provost’s Scott Guenthner takes win on night four of CFR

Jake Vold ties for round win on night four in bareback riding

Red Deer mayor says offsetting a tax increase isn’t the same as hiking wages (with poll)

Council’s take-home salary would stay the same, Veer maintains

Red Deer pot store one step closer to opening

Red Deer’s Green Town receives AGLC stamp

Number of lots at controversial Buffalo Lake RV resort slashed by appeal board

Appeal board cuts lots allowed at proposed Paradise Shores RV resort to 168 from 370

Red Deer overdose prevention site providing ‘layer of protection’

Staff intervene in 13 overdoses

Video: Bowden’s Ky Marshall wins his first bareback round on Day 3 at CFR

Ponoka’s Wacey Finkbeiner top bull rider for second straight night

Fashion Fridays: 5 Ways to Wear Your Turtleneck

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Italian skier Fanchini to return after tumour treatment

MILAN — Italian skier Elena Fanchini has been cleared to train again… Continue reading

US regulators subpoenaed Tesla production data, company says

DETROIT — U.S. securities investigators have subpoenaed information from Tesla about production… Continue reading

Dennis Miller plans politics break after ‘Fake News’ special

LOS ANGELES — Dennis Miller is embarking on a journey of reinvention,… Continue reading

Trump pledges asylum crackdown, tent cities; is it legal?

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an order… Continue reading

In House battle, Democrats see hope in Trump territory

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — White, working-class voters fueled President Donald Trump’s rise… Continue reading

Family thinks bones under home are missing father

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — A New York family says they’ve found human bones… Continue reading

Most Read