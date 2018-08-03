Red Deer parkade getting solar panels

The living roof at Sorensen Station parkade will soon start generating electricity.

The grassy roof, which was installed in 2010 will be replaced with solar panels. The $548,758 project was approved during the 2018 city council capital budget, $109,740 of which comes from the provincial government through a Alberta Municipal Solar Program grant.

“Energy collected by the new solar panels will provide power to the parkade and any excess energy will flow back into the city’s electrical grid,” said Erin Stuart, Red Deer inspections and licensing manager. “The panels will also diver unwanted solar heat from the building, which helps us maintain a cooler temperature inside.”

The installation of the panels is expected to finish at the beginning of September.

“The solar panels will allow us to continue to make use of the rooftop, providing environmental and economic benefits to the city,” said Stuart.



