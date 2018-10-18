Black Press file photo

Red Deer part of province-wide bottle drive on Saturday

Two local groups collecting bottles and cans as part The Great Prairie Bottle Harvest

A pair of Red Deer groups are taking part in The Great Prairie Bottle Harvest on Saturday.

The event brings together 90 registered groups from across the province to raise money for a diverse range of causes.

In Red Deer, Central Alberta Rythmic Gymnastics Opportunity and a family of eight raising funds to home school their six children are participating. Both are collaborating with COSMOS Bottle Depot.

Bottle can be dropped off at Westpark School at 3310 55th Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bottle Harvest is organized by Alberta Depot, which has 220 locations across Alberta. The event runs three consecutive Saturdays to Oct. 27.

For information go to: www.albertadepot.ca.


