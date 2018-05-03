Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run next weekend

About 1,200 people participated in last year’s Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run. This year’s run is May 12 at the Lindsay Thurber track and McKenzie Trails. (Contributed photo)

Red Deer women will put on their running shoes next weekend to help feed children.

The seventh annual Red Deer Primary Care Network Women’s Fun Run starts at the Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School track Saturday, May 12 at 9 a.m.

For the second straight year, the event will raise money for The Mustard Seed’s school lunch program.

“This money is really needed to feed our local kids,” said Val Jensen, race director. “Feeding children is really a necessity in life. It’s bad we have so many people who are hungry.”

There will be seven different runs at the event; 10K, 5K, 3K, 1K, “Mom and Son” 1K, “Little Ladies” 500M and “Diaper Dash” 100M.

Jensen said the first Women’s Fun Run was held to get women active.

“I really think for our mental health, we need to be active. We’re constantly talking about our mental health and wellness and the best way to feel good is to get outside and move,” she said.

There were 300 runners in the event’s first year and last year there was 1,200.

Jensen said the event is exciting for all ages, whether they want to run or walk.

“We always say bring the wonderful women in your life,” she said. “It’s a great way to celebrate women and it’s for a great cause on a great day.”

With about a week to go until the race, 900 people are registered, which is short of the 1,400-runner goal.

Jensen said the event is the biggest race for giveaways in Central Alberta. There is more than $10,000 in prizes, including a four-month lease on a Cadillac ATS-V – the top ten fundraisers will be put in a draw for the vehicle.

The finish line sets this run apart from others, said Jensen.

“We have close to 100 tents set up in our finish area,” she said. “There’s shopping for Mother’s Day, healthy alternative booths to teach about different things and charity community partners.”

Byron Bradley, The Mustard Seed managing director for Central Alberta, said last year’s run raised $20,000 for the lunch program.

“We’re doing 300 to 380 lunches every day and it costs us about $2 to make those lunches,” Bradley said. “We don’t have any government funding for the program so the support from the community is really important to us.”

Bradley said he’s happy The Mustard Seed is involved with the annual PCN run.

“We love everything the run is about and how it promotes women’s health. It also creates and promotes a great sense of community that brings women of all ages together,” he said.

Online registration for the run ends Wednesday night. There will be walkup registration Friday at Primary Care Network (5120 47 St.) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday morning before the run.

For more information visit, www.womensfunrun.com.



