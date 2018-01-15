Red Deer PCN’s Hawaiian Trek is back

Hawaii is only steps away when people use their imagination and join Red Deer Primary Care Network’s 10th annual online Hawaiian Trek.

“When we started it was a way to engage the community to increase their physical activity and have some friendly competition as well,” said Jonah Saringo, Health Basics coach with the PCN.

The six-week trek started today with 65 people registered so far in teams or as individuals, but the trek will be available online until summer for those who start late or need more time, he said.

People just have to go to — www.reddeerpcn.com — to register. The online program records steps, and can also convert activities into steps, around the virtual location of the Hawaiian Islands.

Doing 10,000 steps a day will get people to the finish line on time. The trek is also FitBit friendly.

Saringo said the trek can be really helpful for people who are just starting to become active.

“It’s gamified exercise. It gives them a target to help them track their activities.”



