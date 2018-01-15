Red Deer PCN’s Hawaiian Trek is back

Tracking steps and exercise

Hawaii is only steps away when people use their imagination and join Red Deer Primary Care Network’s 10th annual online Hawaiian Trek.

“When we started it was a way to engage the community to increase their physical activity and have some friendly competition as well,” said Jonah Saringo, Health Basics coach with the PCN.

The six-week trek started today with 65 people registered so far in teams or as individuals, but the trek will be available online until summer for those who start late or need more time, he said.

People just have to go to — www.reddeerpcn.com — to register. The online program records steps, and can also convert activities into steps, around the virtual location of the Hawaiian Islands.

Doing 10,000 steps a day will get people to the finish line on time. The trek is also FitBit friendly.

Saringo said the trek can be really helpful for people who are just starting to become active.

“It’s gamified exercise. It gives them a target to help them track their activities.”


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photo: Chilly work in Veterans’ Park

Just Posted

Red Deer PCN’s Hawaiian Trek is back

Tracking steps and exercise

Fraud case in court

RCMP allege a number of individual investors and companies lost $10 million

Update: Police identify suspects who mailed genitalia sculpture to Red Deer man

Man has been sent offensive materials every December for last three years

Massive cleanup begins in N.B., N.L. after downpours knock out roads, power

Crews are beginning a massive cleanup in parts of Atlantic Canada that… Continue reading

Lowe’s to celebrate Red Deer grand opening Thursday

Giveaways and activities planned

Replay Red Deer Jan. 14: Watch news highlights in pictures

Stories mentioned: Red Deer RCMP seize large quantity of cocaine: Read more… Continue reading

Photo: Chilly work in Veterans’ Park

BY PAUL COWLEY ADVOCATE STAFF BY PAUL COWLEY ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Boy, 15, one of three hit in Vancouver shooting

Police believe a man in his 20s was the target of the shooting

UBCO psychology professor placed under supervision with focus on “boundary issues”

Dr. Stephen Porter has stepped aside from his teaching duties

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month