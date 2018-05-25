Red Deer photo radar locations for June 1 to 15

Red Deer RCMP has released its photo radar sites for June 1 to 15.

The school zones and playground zones being monitored are Niven Street, Jordan Parkway, Nolan Street, Oak Drive, 58 Street, Boyce Street, 55 Avenue, Davison Drive, Cornett Drive, Allan Street, Inglewood Drive and Vanier Drive.

Traffic corridors being monitored are 22 Street, 49 Street, 50 Street, 67 Street, 49 Avenue, 49 Street, 50 Avenue, 30 Avenue and Taylor Drive.

RCMP reserve the option of site changes without notice.



