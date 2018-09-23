Red Deer Players host play reading for public

Actors Ashley Mercia, Nigel Lane, Keith Ainscough and Paul Boultbee read from the script ‘The Thin Grey Line’ at Breaking Cover at the downtown Red Deer Public Library on Sunday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Red Deer Advocate)

For the first time ever Red Deer Players are giving people a backstage pass to rehearsed readings of five plays over the next eight months.

On Sunday afternoon the event Breaking Cover featured a public reading of The Thin Grey Line, by Blaine Newton at the downtown Red Deer Public Library.

Director Lori Lane said through the readings of new works that are nearing completion, the playwright has an opportunity to hear those words spoken out loud, gauge the reaction to those words, and receive feedback the actors, director and audience.

“That’s what the Breaking Cover series is all about,” Lane said before four actors read their lines from the comedy about three over-the-hill actors during the performance of a less than stellar play and the young stage manager working with them.

After the performance the audience at the reading had the opportunity to talk to the playwright in a guided discussion.

Lane said a play starts with a germ of an idea that progresses to a concept, to an outline, to multiple drafts which can take a long time, maybe even years, before it is ready for the stage.

“Throughout that whole process, the words of the characters and their actions live within the imagination of the playwright,” Lane said.

Newton said audiences can see things differently, and their perspective is important.

“It shouldn’t be surprising that some of the questions the audience asks is sometimes things you don’t focus on when you’re staring at your computer screen. So it’s always been very helpful,” said Newton, of Red Deer.

He said hearing the actors’ interpretation of the roles helps to understand whether the script properly defines the characterization, and it’s also good for the playwright to hear the words.

“It’s a chance for the playwright to hear the play lifted off the page because the way it sounds, and the way it reads, is often very different.”

Newton’s has also written The Fives Stages of Death produced at Edmonton’s International Fringe Festival; Bravo, Oral Fixations (co-written with Leslie Greentree) with Red Deer’s Ignition Theatre; and Air Raid and Siren Songs with Red Deer Players.

Breaking Cover will return on Dec. 9 with A Jew & a Muslim Walk into a Comedy, by Caroline Russell-King.

Breaking Cover is hosted by Red Deer Players in collaboration with Friends of RDPL.



