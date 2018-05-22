A scene from Air Raids and Siren Songs, a 2017 Red Deer Players production written by local playwright Blaine Newton. (Contributed photo).

Red Deer Players perform original script readings to widen membership

Theatre group still plans to stage a full fall production

The Red Deer Players are evolving to help the original works of local playwrights reach an audience.

The local theatre troupe is expanding to do new script readings before live audiences this fall in the Snell Auditorium of the Red Deer Public Library, through a partnership with Friends of the Public Library.

The idea of the Breaking Cover series is for the Players to grow in a different direction — and hopefully attract new members before launching a fall stage production, said the group’s chair Lori Lane.

Red Deer Players was formed in 2014, mostly as a vehicle for English pantomimes. The group took on more serious, non-musical productions, including Twelve Angry Men and Calendar Girls, in recent years.

“Our mandate is to be the first choice for quality, thought-provoking theatre,” said Lane.

After the 2016 death of a founding member Carole Forhan, an enthusiastic volunteer who was willing to take on any role to get plays to stage, the Red Deer Players are needing to regroup. Lane had to cancel a planned spring production of the play Frost/Nixon because of a lack of supporting volunteers.

She’s hoping community members will come out to learn more about the group at a series of events this year.

On Friday, May 25, veteran local actor and artist Paul Boultbee will be speaking, in a TED talk-style about his experience in films, on stage and in creating visual arts.

This spring or early fall, the Players will present the first scholarship, in memory of Forhan. It will be open to young people wanting to pursue theatre studies. More information will be available on the group’s website, www.reddeerplayers.com.

On Sept. 23 , the first play reading will be held in the Snell Auditorium. This will be followed by new script readings every eight weeks. Lane said local actors will create characters as they read the lines to give the playwright — and the audience — a good idea of how the play will sound if it’s fully launched on stage.

Lane noted these kinds of readings are very popular in Edmonton and will fill a gap in Red Deer, since the demise of the local Scripts and Work program.

The Red Deer Players still plan to bring a full-scale production to stage in November, once the group is rejuvenated with new members. Lane expects the play will have name recognition.

Anyone interested in learning more can email reddeerplayers@gmail.com, or contact members through the group’s Facebook page.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’
Next story
First responders and schools train to protect students

Just Posted

Convicted murderer has appeal tossed out

Mark Damien Lindsay was found guilty of second degree murder in Red Deer Court in 2016

Red Deer County rejects Pine Lake housing project expansion

Developers had hoped to boost number of units at Aspen Shores Estates to 87 from 44.

First responders and schools train to protect students

Red Deer RCMP, Emergency Services and schools partner for training

Red Deer public school gym teacher honoured with national award

Nancy McKeage is physical education specialist at Ecole Barrie Wilson School

Red Deer Players perform original script readings to widen membership

Theatre group still plans to stage a full fall production

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Vehicle crashes into downtown Dollar Tree in Red Deer

The store was closed at the time

Innisfail resident wants to keep her backyard chickens: Kentucky, Baked, Crispy and Fried

If the woman gets her way, the town bylaw would have to be changed

Black bear kills dog that jumped out car window in Jasper National Park

JASPER, Alta. — A black bear is being watched in Jasper National… Continue reading

Watch: Videos of two shrieking lynx posted by Ontario couple go viral

An Ontario man who shot a viral video of two lynx shrieking… Continue reading

Royal wedding sermon on ‘love’ was about more than the marriage of Harry and Meghan

The sermon delivered at Saturday’s royal wedding was about the love shared… Continue reading

That ‘American Idol’ season finale twist was a stroke of evil genius

So now that “American Idol” airs on a Disney property … was… Continue reading

Rare tiger cub dies at N.B. zoo after being born with health issues

MONCTON, N.B. — Staff at a New Brunswick zoo are mourning the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs lose Lamoriello, Hunter as executives leave roles

TORONTO — The fallout from the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office reshuffle… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month