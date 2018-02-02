Red Deer Polar Plunge set for Saturday

Let the shivering begin.

Red Deer’s first Polar Plunge is taking place at Bower-Kin Community Centre at 85 Boyce St. at noon Saturday.

The event is presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta.

Each fundraiser is required to raise $75 to get a chance at bone-chilling glory. Funds raised go to support more than 3,300 Special Olympics Alberta athletes. Various incentives are available for those who raise $75, $250 or $750.

Similar events have already been completed in Edmonton and Lethbridge. Calgary’s plunge is set for Feb. 24 and Medicine Hat’s takes place on March 10.

So far, more than $119,000 has been raised towards the $250,000 goal.

To register go to www.alberta.polarplunge.ca/red-deer



