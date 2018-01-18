This Second World War era German army passport was recovered by the Red Deer RCMP, but they have yet to find its original owner. (Contributed photo)

Red Deer police recover stolen Second World War German army passport, trying to find owner

A rare, Second World War era German passport was recovered by police and now they are looking for its owner.

The item was recovered on Dec. 13 during an arrest by Red Deer RCMP involving stolen property. Police said the item is a German army passport from the Second World War.

The document bears a photograph and the name Franz Laue. Police believe it may be of sentimental or historical significance to its owner.

Police have contacted various families with the same last name, but have not been able to identify the document’s owner.

Anyone who knows who this item belongs to, or believes it belongs to them, can contact the Red Deer RCMP exhibits staff at 403-406-2574 from Monday to Thursday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

You will be asked to provide description details not pictured or other information to prove ownership.


