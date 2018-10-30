Photo supplied

Red Deer portrait studio focuses on female empowerment

A Red Deer portrait studio that opened in mid-October focuses on female empowerment.

Ashley Jackson started photographing intimate portraiture in her clients’ homes over two years ago. She felt a need for an accepting environment that her clients could come to, to receive their own portrait experience.

The body positive movement has fuelled the photographer’s belief that all bodies are worthy of being photographed and women especially, can benefit from seeing their true selves shine in an intimate and empowered state.

The luxury lifestyle studio provides a space for beautiful, unique portraits in her distinct style. She offers intimate boudoir style portraits, or non traditional and fun head-shots that capture her clients’ personality. The welcoming environment is as much a safe hang out space as it is a studio. From the moment you walk in, Jackson’s goal is to make sure you have the most supportive experience possible.

She truly believes that the portrait experience can be a life-changing one for those that are open to it.

“Many women have a hard time liking the way they look in photographs. It’s actually a biological response to be uncomfortable with a literal image of ourselves, we are conditioned to the image we most often see; a reflection in the mirror. My goal is to empower with a session that guides my clients into a place of bravery. We walk up to their comfort zones, acknowledge them, and then walk right past. In my studio there is no judgment, only a feeling of absolute safety, love and acceptance.”

Since 2016, Jackson has been empowering clients through her portraiture. This exciting new acquisition of a studio space will allow clients to have a luxury self love experience. To see more of what this looks like, visit: www.ashleyjacksonboudoir.com.


