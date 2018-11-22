Canada Post employees participated in a one-day strike in Red Deer on Oct. 25. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer postal workers remain hopeful

Back to work legislation introduced

Striking Canada Post employees in Red Deer still hope a negotiated settlement is possible even though the federal government introduced legislation Thursday to force them back to work.

Government said it would hold off debating the bill to give a special mediator time to settle the labour dispute.

Barbara Lilly, president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, Local 818, said it didn’t have to come to this.

“The union is still attempting to negotiate. I’m not sure about Canada Post. I don’t know if they’re talking right now or leaving it up to the government,” Lilly said.

Canada Post likes to talk about a huge backlog of mail, but that’s not the case in Red Deer, she said.

“We just have to wait and see what government has in store for us and we’ll proceed from there I guess.”

Rotating strikes started a month ago. Red Deer workers were on the picket line Oct. 25. But Lilly didn’t think their message got out to the public. Core demands are still job security and equality.

“It’s important that the public knows what our struggles are,” Lilly said.

Critics complained the move to back to work legislation undermined the collective-bargaining process just one day after mediator Morton Mitchnick resumed efforts to break the impasse between the Crown corporation and its 50,000 employees.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association called the legislation “a serious threat to workers’ constitutional rights.”

The Liberal government did not come to the decision lightly, Labour Minister Patty Hajdu told the House of Commons after tabling the bill.

“Negotiated agreements are always the best solution,” Hajdu said as she spoke in support of a concurrent motion to fast-track the legislation if necessary. “We wouldn’t come down this road; however we have exhausted every option.”

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have been holding rotating walkouts for a month to back their contract demands, causing massive backlogs of unsorted mail and packages at postal depots.

Isolated strikes saw postal workers hit picket lines Thursday in Pickering, Dryden, Elliot Lake and Blind River, Ont. Walkouts also continued in Acton, Georgetown, Tillsonburg, Ajax and Bolton in Ontario, and in Calgary and Kamloops, B.C.

CUPW has warned of a legal battle if the federal government passes the back-to-work legislation, calling such a move unconstitutional and noting that a judge ruled as illegal a similar bill introduced in 2011 by the previous Conservative government.

“We went to court and won this fight after the 2011 legislation,” the union said in a statement on its website. “We will fight once again, should that right be taken away.”

But Hajdu said the Liberal government’s legislation is “very different” than what was passed under the Harper government.

Mitchnick, a lawyer and former chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board, was re-appointed earlier this week to bring an outside voice back to the bargaining table. He had previously tried, but failed, to bring both sides in the dispute closer to a resolution of their differences.

Introducing back-to-work legislation while the mediation process is underway all but guarantees that Canada Post will not bargain in good faith, said New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie.

“That undermines the possibility of a fair deal coming out at the bargaining table because the company knows that the workers are going to be legislated back to work,” he said.

Hajdu dismissed that notion, saying she believed negotiated agreements are still possible.

“We are not debating this legislation today because we still believe that Canada Post and CUPW can get a deal.”

Thousands of workers have stopped processing and delivering mail for a day at a time in communities across the country for the past five weeks.

Canada Post has said it could take several weeks — even stretching into 2019 — to clear the backlog that has built up, especially at major sorting centres in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Hajdu said the dispute cannot be left to drag on because jobs and Canada’s economic well-being are at stake.

“This ongoing work stoppage has had significant negative impacts on Canadians, businesses, international commerce, Canada Post, its workers and their families,” she said.

“With Canadians and Canadian businesses feeling serious impacts, our government is prepared to legislate a path forward to keep goods moving.”

Business groups, particularly those representing smaller enterprises, have asked, more and more urgently, for the government to intervene before the Christmas shopping season gets any more intense.

Online marketplace eBay, which welcomed the legislation, said Thursday it has seen its smaller sellers squeezed out in favour of larger ones that are more able to afford alternative, often more expensive, shipping services while the postal dispute drags on.

“The disproportionate negative impact on Canadian small business is why eBay Canada has been leading efforts to encourage the government to intervene and restore Canada Post service,” eBay Canada general manager Andrea Stairs said in a statement.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Previous story
Red Deer Airport plans apron improvements, new generator puchase with municipal funding

Just Posted

Red Deer city grapples with financing two large recreational projects

Dawe and aquatic centres are both at start line, which will finish first?

Recreational cannabis has arrived in Red Deer

Green Town opened on Thursday

Red Deer Airport plans apron improvements, new generator puchase with municipal funding

Red Deer city delivers half the $1-million needed, Red Deer county decision coming soon

Cannabis customers lining up early

More than a dozen in line before Green Town opens doors

Medicinal cannabis facility proposed for Sylvan Lake

Local businessman hopes to cash in on growing market for alternative medicines

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Name of potential Halifax CFL team a ‘horse race’ between Schooners and Storm

HALIFAX — The contest to name Halifax’s proposed CFL team appears to… Continue reading

Diana Ross to headline frigid Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK — Diana Ross might be singing “Stop! In The Name… Continue reading

19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from ‘The Nutcracker’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After more than 125 performances in “The Nutcracker” in… Continue reading

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he’s hopeful the newly struck… Continue reading

Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce

NEW YORK — Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people… Continue reading

Oilers top Sharks 4-3 in OT in Hitchcock’s 1st game as coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers responded the… Continue reading

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse pondering options ahead of season

TORONTO — Heading into an important season, Canadian sprint star Andre De… Continue reading

‘Dancing With the Stars’ no longer hopping for ABC

NEW YORK — The dance floor is thinning over at ABC. The… Continue reading

Most Read