Fred Penner is coming to Red Deer on Sept. 29 as part of Alberta Culture Days. (Photo contributed)

Red Deer prepares for Alberta Culture Days

Fred Penner to perform in concert

Red Deerians are invited to a free concert by children’s performer Fred Penner on Sept. 29 as part of Alberta Culture Days.

Alberta Culture Days runs Sept. 28 to 30 and the annual festival showcases the many forms of arts and culture celebrated in the community with a variety of events and activities.

This year includes a pop-up gallery, family art making activities, art and dance demonstrations, cultural and film presentations, theatre performances, live music, as well as culinary and literary events.

“The City of Red Deer is pleased to once again partner with the Red Deer Arts Council and many vibrant community arts and culture organizations to host this exciting three-day event,” said Annette Scheper, community and program facilitator.

“Showcasing Red Deer’s arts and culture allows our community to connect while experiencing and celebrating diversity.”

Fred Penner will perform at 3 p.m. at Red Deer Memorial Centre, 4214 58th St. Doors open at 2 p.m.

A complete list of events and locations is available at www.reddeer.ca/AlbertaCultureDays.


