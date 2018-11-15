Red Deer private school fails to support gay-straight alliances

School could lose per pupil grant from province

David Eggen, Alberta Minister of Education, spoke at the Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduation ceremony in May at the ENMAX Centrium. (File photo by Advocate staff)

One Red Deer private school continues to defy the province by refusing to support gay-straight alliances, while another has decided to comply.

Koinonia Christian School is one of 28 private schools in the province that have not complied with provincial legislation to support students who wish to create or join a gay-straight alliance.

Destiny Christian School has updated its policy and code of conduct on its website.

On Wednesday, Education Minister David Eggen said schools must publicly post the ministerial order and standard policy in a prominent location on their websites or risk losing government funding for the 2019-20 school year.

Private schools receive as much as 70 per cent of their funding from the province.

In addition to requiring schools to welcome gay-straight alliances, the legislation bans schools from telling parents if their children join the peer groups meant to make LGBTQ kids feel welcome and to prevent bullying and abuse.

Both Koinonia and Destiny were among 26 faith-based schools that were part of an unsuccessful constitutional challenge against the legislation earlier this year.

Filed by the advocacy group Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms on behalf of the schools, the challenge argued the bill attacked their freedom to create safe learning environments, while respecting their religion, and prevented schools from being open with parents.

Living Truth Christian School in Mirror, which was also part of the challenge, has not posted compliant policy.

Five other Central Alberta private schools with the challenge have posted neither policy nor codes of conduct. Those schools include Central Alberta Christian High School in Lacombe, Lacombe Christian School, Lighthouse Christian Academy in Sylvan Lake, Ponoka Christian School and Rimbey Christian School.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms continues to challenge the legislation.

With files from The Canadian Press



