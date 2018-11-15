David Eggen, Alberta Minister of Education, spoke at the Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduation ceremony in May at the ENMAX Centrium. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer private school fails to support gay-straight alliances

School could lose per pupil grant from province

One Red Deer private school continues to defy the province by refusing to support gay-straight alliances, while another has decided to comply.

Koinonia Christian School is one of 28 private schools in the province that have not complied with provincial legislation to support students who wish to create or join a gay-straight alliance.

Destiny Christian School has updated its policy and code of conduct on its website.

On Wednesday, Education Minister David Eggen said schools must publicly post the ministerial order and standard policy in a prominent location on their websites or risk losing government funding for the 2019-20 school year.

Private schools receive as much as 70 per cent of their funding from the province.

See Related:

Alberta threatens to pull funding for 28 schools over gay-straight alliances

‘Ideological sex clubs:’ Alberta gay-straight alliance law faces court challenge

In addition to requiring schools to welcome gay-straight alliances, the legislation bans schools from telling parents if their children join the peer groups meant to make LGBTQ kids feel welcome and to prevent bullying and abuse.

Both Koinonia and Destiny were among 26 faith-based schools that were part of an unsuccessful constitutional challenge against the legislation earlier this year.

Filed by the advocacy group Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms on behalf of the schools, the challenge argued the bill attacked their freedom to create safe learning environments, while respecting their religion, and prevented schools from being open with parents.

Living Truth Christian School in Mirror, which was also part of the challenge, has not posted compliant policy.

Five other Central Alberta private schools with the challenge have posted neither policy nor codes of conduct. Those schools include Central Alberta Christian High School in Lacombe, Lacombe Christian School, Lighthouse Christian Academy in Sylvan Lake, Ponoka Christian School and Rimbey Christian School.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms continues to challenge the legislation.

With files from The Canadian Press


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Remand centre escapee gets nine-month sentence
Next story
Most survey respondents support changes to Saskatchewan trespassing legislation

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

10 to 15 cm of snow expected

Red Deer’s Canyon Ski Resort is ready for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

The upgrades prepare the resort to host free-style skiing and snowboarding events

Red Deer man patrols streets at night after his truck was stolen twice in 3 months

‘I stay up every single night, they drive around, they test every car door…’

One of the last buildings needed for Red Deer’s 2019 Winter Games is being completed

RDC residence is on schedule, despite ‘tight’ time-frame, says RDC official

Police, firefighters, paramedics taught counter terrorism this week in Red Deer

Three-day course led by experts on fighting terrorists

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Trump administration defends its case against CNN’s Acosta

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to fend off a… Continue reading

Long hidden, Marie Antoinette’s jewels go up for auction

GENEVA — Diamond and pearl earrings, pearl necklaces, a giant pearl pendant… Continue reading

Strike at Globe and Mail averted at last minute with tentative agreement: union

TORONTO — A strike has been averted at the Globe and Mail… Continue reading

A No-Go: Athletes and officials weigh in after Calgary votes ‘no’ to 2026 bid

TORONTO — Rotating Olympic hosts? A single go-to destination every four years?… Continue reading

Predators may have NHL’s best goalie combo on, off ice

NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and… Continue reading

Most Read