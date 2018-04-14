Red Deer pro-life group says abortion clinic bubble zone a ‘setback to democracy’

Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman answers questions during a federal, provincial and territorial health ministers’ meeting. Alberta health minister Sarah Hoffman says the government will bring in legislation in the coming days to establish no-go zones for protesters around abortion clinics. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A bill setting a 50 metre protest buffer zone around abortion clinics is drawing fire from Red Deer’s pro-life group.

Joel Soodsma, Red Deer and Area Pro-Life board member, called it a setback to democracy.

“We’re quite disappointed,” said Soodsma. “We see this as a major setback to democracy. Certain views are restricted. Especially when it’s a moral issue like this. It’s not just about democracy, but life itself.

“It’s a troubling sign if this trend continues. Then more and more freedoms will be in jeopardy all because of one political agenda.”

Bill 9 would create a bubble zone 50 metres in diameter around the province’s two abortion clinics in Edmonton and Calgary. Protesters would not be allowed to demonstrate within those 50 metres. About 75 per cent of surgical abortions are performed in the clinics.

It also prohibits protesters from taking audio, video or photos of anyone entering or exiting the clinics. Doctors and other service providers could also apply for a 20 metre zone around their offices and a 160 metre zone around their homes.

The maximum penalty for a first offence would be $5,000 and/or six months in jail. Corporations would face a maximum find of $25,000.

“It’s not okay that Alberta women still face aggression, bullying and harassment for making choices about their health care,” said health minister Sarah Hoffman, in a release. “We need to protect women, their families and health care professionals form threats and intimidation around abortion services.”

During debate about the bill last week, the United Conservative Party walked out of the Alberta Legislature. UCP leader Jason Kenney has said he will abstain from voting on the issue.

Ontario adopted a similar law in 2017. Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and B.C. also have similar laws.

Attempts to reach Red Deer Pro-Choice for comment were unsuccessful.



