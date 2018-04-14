Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman answers questions during a federal, provincial and territorial health ministers’ meeting. Alberta health minister Sarah Hoffman says the government will bring in legislation in the coming days to establish no-go zones for protesters around abortion clinics. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Red Deer pro-life group says abortion clinic bubble zone a ‘setback to democracy’

A bill setting a 50 metre protest buffer zone around abortion clinics is drawing fire from Red Deer’s pro-life group.

Joel Soodsma, Red Deer and Area Pro-Life board member, called it a setback to democracy.

“We’re quite disappointed,” said Soodsma. “We see this as a major setback to democracy. Certain views are restricted. Especially when it’s a moral issue like this. It’s not just about democracy, but life itself.

“It’s a troubling sign if this trend continues. Then more and more freedoms will be in jeopardy all because of one political agenda.”

Bill 9 would create a bubble zone 50 metres in diameter around the province’s two abortion clinics in Edmonton and Calgary. Protesters would not be allowed to demonstrate within those 50 metres. About 75 per cent of surgical abortions are performed in the clinics.

It also prohibits protesters from taking audio, video or photos of anyone entering or exiting the clinics. Doctors and other service providers could also apply for a 20 metre zone around their offices and a 160 metre zone around their homes.

The maximum penalty for a first offence would be $5,000 and/or six months in jail. Corporations would face a maximum find of $25,000.

“It’s not okay that Alberta women still face aggression, bullying and harassment for making choices about their health care,” said health minister Sarah Hoffman, in a release. “We need to protect women, their families and health care professionals form threats and intimidation around abortion services.”

During debate about the bill last week, the United Conservative Party walked out of the Alberta Legislature. UCP leader Jason Kenney has said he will abstain from voting on the issue.

Ontario adopted a similar law in 2017. Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and B.C. also have similar laws.

Attempts to reach Red Deer Pro-Choice for comment were unsuccessful.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Four arrested after failed armed robbery of Caroline store

Just Posted

Red Deer pro-life group says abortion clinic bubble zone a ‘setback to democracy’

A bill setting a 50 metre protest buffer zone around abortion clinics… Continue reading

‘Big little brother:’ Broncos head coach remembered for kindness, faith

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Darcy Haugan was four years younger than his sister,… Continue reading

WATCH: Blackfalds residents honour Humboldt Broncos

Hundreds filled the Blackfalds Multiplex Friday night for a memorial service

Red Deer sister of Humboldt Broncos coach remembers him as ‘my hero’

Deborah Carpenter wants kindness to be legacy of Darcy Haugan

Pickup involved in school bus collision stolen out of Saskatchewan

RCMP had gone to a call involving the pickup in Blackfalds area before collision east of Sylvan Lake

WATCH: Community paramedic teams expand into Red Deer

More seniors and chronically ill Albertans are receiving on-site care

Four arrested after failed armed robbery of Caroline store

Four adults were arrested after a failed armed robbery at a Caroline… Continue reading

Red Deer to hold public hearing on proposed cannabis retail store bylaw amendments

Red Deer residents can have their say about the city’s bylaw amendments… Continue reading

Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

Czech filmmaker Milos Forman, whose American movies “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s… Continue reading

Bon Jovi, Simone, Dire Straits to be inducted into Rock Hall

CLEVELAND — Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina… Continue reading

Missouri governor’s scandal ensnares unwitting hairdresser

CHICAGO — She was a St. Louis hairdresser whose marriage was on… Continue reading

How Montreal-born yoga teacher planned to ‘start a new life’ in B.C.

HALIFAX — Wearing a dress and a wide smile at a trendy… Continue reading

Demolition has begun on the former Target store at Bower Place mall.

Demolition has begun on the former Target store at Bower Place mall.… Continue reading

‘Go Broncos Go:’ Cheers and tears at funeral for ‘underdog’ killed in bus crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Chants of “Go Broncos Go” rang through the rafters… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month