Red Deer prohibits recreational cannabis smoking in public

Red Deer city councillors passed amendments to the city’s Smoke Free Bylaw that prohibiting smoking or vaping cannabis in public places unless people have cannabis medical documents. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Medical marijuana users will be allowed to smoke or vape in public in Red Deer, but recreational users will be out of luck.

City council unanimously passed second and third readings of amendments to the city’s Smoke Free Bylaw to prohibit smoking or vaping cannabis in public places unless people have cannabis medical documents.

“What this bylaw essentially does is that the recreational use of cannabis, the smoking of cannabis, will need to be in private, not in public, unless it’s medical consumption in which case the regular tobacco regulations apply,” said Mayor Tara Veer on Tuesday.

But she said council was challenged on the medical front with the competition of rights.

“We have those who have the right to use it for medical purposes competing with those who have the right to not to be exposed for health purposes.”

An amendment that would have prohibited cannabis smoking in multi-residential apartments or condos failed seven to two.

Several councillors commented on the need for financial help from the province to deal with upcoming enforcement issues.

“We know they are coming our way. The fact that we didn’t pass this amendment for multi-unit housing doesn’t mean we aren’t going to face enforcement challenges,” said Coun. Vesna Higham who along with Coun. Tanya Handley voted in favour of prohibiting cannabis smoking in multi-unit residences.

“I implore the province to turn over the large majority of that 75 per cent that the province will be receiving from the taxing of cannabis — the majority, the lions share — to municipalities to deal with the enforcement issues that we surely will be facing as a result of the federal legislation,” Higham said.

The bylaw also outlined fines for those who contravene the bylaw. People will receive a $200 fine for the first offence, a $500 fine for a second offence, and not less than $500 and not more than $2,500 for third or subsequent offences.



