Red Deer property crime numbers lowest in five years

Property and persons crimes are decreasing in Red Deer, according to 2018 second quarter crime statistics.

Red Deer RCMP and the city released the second quarter statistics Tuesday.

There were 552 break and enters in the second quarter of 2018, down from the 760 in the same time frame in 2017. Similarly, there have been 402 vehicle thefts this year, which is down 46 per cent from 2017 (748).

Fraud, theft under $5,000 and mischief to property also show similar declines.

There have been 5,094 total property crimes so far in 2018 – Red Deer saw 8,582 through the first six months of 2017.

Property crime numbers in the first six months of 2018 are the lowest they’ve been in the past five years.

Sexual assaults continue to increase, with 84 files, compared to 54 over the same time frame last year. Traffic collisions resulting in injury decreased from last year, but the amount of collisions involving property damage are higher than they were through the first six months of 2017.

There has been a 33 per cent decrease in robberies.

Supt. Ken Foster, officer in charge of the Red Deer RCMP, said he attributes the steady pattern of decreased property crime and decreased total Criminal Code files to the consistent application of the Pinpoint crime reduction principles.

“Thanks to our intense focus on repeat offenders and crime hot spots, special projects like the recent drug trafficking sweeps and warrant round-ups and partnerships such as the Priority Crimes Task Force, we are making a difference.

“We’re not letting up this pressure – this is simply how we police in Red Deer every single day,” said Foster.

Property and persons crimes have been trending downward over the last three quarters; Oct. 1, 2017 through to June 30, 2018.

RCMP conducted 727 checks on targeted people between April 10 and July 9. This includes 35 identified people on parole and/or probation and 20 more career criminals with an active history of property crime.

Another 1,465 checks in crime hot spots and targeted addresses were conducted.

Preliminary analysis for the second quarter of 2018 shows at least 110 charges were laid specific to targets identified through Pinpoint and 103 warrants have been executed.

A full look at the second quarter statistics can be found at www.reddeer.ca.