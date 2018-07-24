Red Deer property crime numbers lowest in five years

City and RCMP release 2018 second quarter crime statistics Tuesday

Property and persons crimes are decreasing in Red Deer, according to 2018 second quarter crime statistics.

Red Deer RCMP and the city released the second quarter statistics Tuesday.

There were 552 break and enters in the second quarter of 2018, down from the 760 in the same time frame in 2017. Similarly, there have been 402 vehicle thefts this year, which is down 46 per cent from 2017 (748).

Fraud, theft under $5,000 and mischief to property also show similar declines.

There have been 5,094 total property crimes so far in 2018 – Red Deer saw 8,582 through the first six months of 2017.

Property crime numbers in the first six months of 2018 are the lowest they’ve been in the past five years.

Sexual assaults continue to increase, with 84 files, compared to 54 over the same time frame last year. Traffic collisions resulting in injury decreased from last year, but the amount of collisions involving property damage are higher than they were through the first six months of 2017.

There has been a 33 per cent decrease in robberies.

Supt. Ken Foster, officer in charge of the Red Deer RCMP, said he attributes the steady pattern of decreased property crime and decreased total Criminal Code files to the consistent application of the Pinpoint crime reduction principles.

“Thanks to our intense focus on repeat offenders and crime hot spots, special projects like the recent drug trafficking sweeps and warrant round-ups and partnerships such as the Priority Crimes Task Force, we are making a difference.

“We’re not letting up this pressure – this is simply how we police in Red Deer every single day,” said Foster.

Property and persons crimes have been trending downward over the last three quarters; Oct. 1, 2017 through to June 30, 2018.

RCMP conducted 727 checks on targeted people between April 10 and July 9. This includes 35 identified people on parole and/or probation and 20 more career criminals with an active history of property crime.

Another 1,465 checks in crime hot spots and targeted addresses were conducted.

Preliminary analysis for the second quarter of 2018 shows at least 110 charges were laid specific to targets identified through Pinpoint and 103 warrants have been executed.

A full look at the second quarter statistics can be found at www.reddeer.ca.

Previous story
Photo: Work continues on Gaetz Avenue/Hwy 2 interchange project

Just Posted

Red Deer property crime numbers lowest in five years

City and RCMP release 2018 second quarter crime statistics Tuesday

Fishing hooks and lures a danger for aquatic birds

A reminder during fishing season in Central Alberta

Industrial, commercial expansion of Springbrook could mean up to 500 new jobs

Close to 500 jobs, a community facility and shops may be added… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake father charged with sexual exploitation

Google reported child porn to Canadian authorities

No big rush for Red Deer cannabis store applications

Eleven submissions made, so far

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Way beyond recycling: How some Bay Area families are trying to get to zero waste

Anne-Marie Bonneau vowed to never again buy anything made of plastic after… Continue reading

Photo: Work continues on Gaetz Avenue/Hwy 2 interchange project

Look out for signs and detours in place as construction continues near… Continue reading

International Olympic Committee executive says Calgary checks many 2026 boxes

CALGARY — An International Olympic Committee executive says hosting the 2026 Winter… Continue reading

Ottawa looking at stricter handgun controls to stem violence, Goodale says

OTTAWA — The federal government is prepared to consider tightening handgun laws,… Continue reading

Woman in fatal Texas teen love triangle loses court appeal

HOUSTON — A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal from a… Continue reading

U.S. appeals court rules 2nd Amendment allows open carry of guns

LOS ANGELES — A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Second… Continue reading

‘Little backpacks:’ GPS used to track nighthawks from northern Alberta to Brazil

EDMONTON — The whoosh of nighthawk wings is a familiar sound in… Continue reading

Montreal filmmaker Harry Gulkin, known for ‘Lies My Father Told Me,’ dies at 90

Montreal-born filmmaker Harry Gulkin, best known for the 1975 movie, ”Lies My… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month