Red Deer property crimes drop significantly in first quarter of 2018

Red Deerians have experienced fewer property and persons crimes to start 2018.

The City of Red Deer released 2018’s first quarter crime statistics Thursday, which show a significant decrease in crime compared to the same time frame last year.

There were 238 break and enters from January 1 to March 31 this year, compared to 358 in the first three months last year. The amount of vehicle thefts went from 389 in last year’s first quarter to 178 this year. Fraud, theft under $5,000 and mischief to property show similar decreases.

There have been fewer robberies and assaults to start 2018, but there have been more sexual assaults.

Vehicle collisions resulting in injury decreased slightly from last year’s first quarter, but the number of collisions involving property damage is higher than the first three months in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Red Deer RCMP Insp. Gerald Grobmeier said the steady decrease in property crime over the past six months is due to the hard work of Red Deer police officers.

“Last month marked the two-year anniversary of Pinpoint – two years of Red Deer officers applying continuous, strategic pressure to crime hot spots and to those repeat offenders who are responsible for most of the property crime in the city.

“It seems clear these crime reduction strategies are having a positive effect and we’re not going to let up on that pressure,” said Grobmeier.

In 2018’s first quarter police conducted 683 checks on targeted people, including 27 identified people on parole and/or probation, and 25 more career criminals with an active history of property crime.

RCMP also conducted 2,213 checks in crime hot spots and targeted addresses. At least 80 charges have been laid to targets identified through Pinpoint and 101 warrants have been executed.

Mayor Tara Veer said community safety and crime reduction are priorities for Red Deerians.

“Red Deer is leading Central Alberta when it comes to decreases in property crime statistics because of this targeted effort,” said Veer. “City council continues to actively work with city staff, the RCMP and community agencies to identify community priorities in our local Annual Policing Plan and support local enforcement and crime prevention efforts.”

