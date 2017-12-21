Red Deer Public Library extends free card program into 2018

Free library cards for Red Deerians won’t be just a Canada 150 thing anymore.

The Red Deer Public Library Board decided to continue to offer free library cards for Red Deer adult residents in 2018. Continuing on the free cards for 2017.

“A free library card is our way of ensuring all Red Deerians, from children to seniors, can enjoy the library without barriers,” said Jim Taylor, Library Board Chair.

Adult residents who bring in photo ID and proof of their city address will be given a one-year membership for use at any Red Deer Public Library branch. Residents who already have a card may renew for free, as long as there are no overdue fines.

“Your library card isn’t just your key to borrow physical items such as books, music and movies,” said Christina Wilson, library CEO. “Your card is also your key to unlock a huge online library where card holders can access streamed content such as movies, music, consumer reports, eBooks, magazines, car repair databases, newspapers from around the world, language learning and more.”



