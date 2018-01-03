The new Red Deer Public Library CEO Shelley Ross officially started Tuesday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Red Deer Public Library’s new CEO gets started

After just two days as Red Deer’s new library CEO, Shelley Ross says she already feels at home.

Ross said the big talk in 2018 is fulfilling the Red Deer Public Library (RDPL) board’s plan of service, which is set until the end of the year.

About halfway through the year, Ross said the library will reach out to the community for input on the next plan of service.

“I hope to hear people come with ideas about how they can contribute or how the library itself can help them and parts of the community,” she said.

Ross said she’s excited the library will continue to offer free library cards this year.

“You wouldn’t think a little bit of a library fee is a barrier, but it can be. People don’t always have the money in their pocket or their budget.

“We will be looking for sponsors or donations from people who are looking to support revenue lost from giving free library cards,” said Ross.

READ MORE: Red Deer Public Library extends free card program into 2018

The free card program was initially introduced in 2017 to celebrate Canada’s 150th year.

Ross assumed her new role Tuesday after being named CEO in November, replacing the retired Christina Wilson.

“Christina’s left me endless files and folders – there’s a lot of learning still and of course there’s many staff members to meet. Hopefully I get everyone’s names under my belt over the next little while,” said Ross, who met with Wilson for a couple days in December to discuss RDPL.

Ross has 30 years of experience as a librarian. She was chief librarian at the Medicine Hat Public Library for the last seven years, and is a former librarian at the University of Lethbridge and Environmental Law Centre in Edmonton.

“Looking after three branches is really different. That’s the biggest challenge here in Red Deer, I think. But I’m up for that challenge,” said Ross.

Ross said her door is always open to Red Deerians. She has spoken with a few library supporters and enthusiasts since starting at the library, she added.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver oil spill trial should proceed without alleged boat operator: Crown
Next story
Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Just Posted

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Roadside cannabis testing for motorists is urged by MADD

“The clock is ticking” before marijuana is legalized

Friends remember snowboarder

Scott Hornstra, who was originally from Rocky Mountain House, died snowboarding in Montana

Red Deer city crews worked long hours over the holidays on sewer line repair

Frigid temperatures and aging infrastructure led to overtime repairs

New shelter awaits elder abuse victims

Elder abuse is different from spousal abuse

WATCH: New Canadians learn to skate

Continue reading

Arson confirmed in Leslieville fire, says fire chief

Police look for witnesses

Photo: Tuque colouring inspires little artists

BY PAUL COWLEY ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Photos: Manor House residents toast in the New Year

Residents had a door decorating contest and sang familiar songs to celebrate

Reader photo: Icy explosion

Jason Zackowski of Red Deer snaps an interesting photo

Arctic cold causes problems for waterfowl, boats

INDIANAPOLIS — The Latest on the dangerously cold temperatures gripping much of… Continue reading

Central Alberta Humane Society cared for 700 cats in 2017

With an intake of 700 cats in 2017 — a 20 per… Continue reading

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Authorities investigating what led to deadly Colorado shooting

Four deputies were wounded and one killed in Colorado attack

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month