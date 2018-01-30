Contributed photo

Red Deer Public school district adds Arabic on lunch menus

Lunch menus at Fairview Elementary School are now bilingual — English and Arabic.

The recent move by the school was an effort to reach out to the school’s diverse community.

Nearly half of the students at the school in Riverside Meadows are English as a Second Language learners.

Among the 113 ESL students, 20 different languages are spoken with Arabic the second most common after English. The menu is being translated into five languages to respond to the needs of all families.

In a statement posted to the Red Deer Public School District’s website said, the district is a welcoming and inclusive district that is open to all students regardless of abilities, disabilities, culture or faith.

“As such, we welcome families who are new to our country, providing them with quality education. Many of these families have fled terrible situations because not only do they want to better their lives, they seek a better future for their children. So they come to Canada as settlers, as have the ancestors of many Canadians.”

“In all our schools, regardless of the need, we want to be responsive to our families. In doing so, we have developed a menu that reflects the diversity within the school.”

The menus are not translated in French but the district said more than 10 per cent of their students are registered in French Immersion.

On Friday, the school held a Literacy and Numeracy Day event in the gymnasium. The book Red Parka Mary by Peter Eyvindson was read, in English, for students.

“The excitement and joy in our school was off the charts,” said Kimberley Walker, Fairview Elementary School principal. “Students were building new friendships with peers of all ages.”

At the end of the day, students returned to the gym and spent 15 more minutes reading their favourite book.

“Red Deer is becoming increasingly diverse. We are a welcoming and inclusive community. We celebrate diversity as it adds to the richness of our community. Red Deer Public Schools is about instilling values, beliefs and character within our students and we are reflective of the community we serve by welcoming and being open to all.”

The menus are part of a provincially-funded nutrition program, which provides healthy breakfast, snack and lunch options to all students. The school was chosen because of the socio-economic needs of the community. The Alberta government invested $10 million into the school lunch program, providing food for 49 schools across the province.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: RCMP unit remove homemade explosive from Red Deer home

Just Posted

Red Deer Public school district adds Arabic on lunch menus

Fairview Elementary School has made its lunch menus bilingual — English and… Continue reading

UPDATED: RCMP unit remove homemade explosive from Red Deer home

A homemade explosive device found while Red Deer RCMP executed a search… Continue reading

Bentley fire truck Paraguay-bound

Bentley’s truck is the fourth Central Alberta truck donated to Paraguay

New opioid awareness campaign underway

Two billboards up in Red Deer

Rural Crime Watch AGM coming to Lacombe

Rural crime remains a hot topic in Central Alberta

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

TORONTO — Canadian singer Alessia Cara was the only woman to win… Continue reading

Louvre displays art looted by Nazis, hopes to find owners

PARIS — The Louvre Museum is putting 31 paintings on permanent display… Continue reading

Green party leader Elizabeth May asks lawyer to investigate bullying claims

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she asked for an… Continue reading

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart – and sometimes lower

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Vigil to mark one-year anniversary of Quebec City mosque shooting

QUEBEC — A vigil will be held in Quebec City on Monday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month