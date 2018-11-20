Bruce Buruma wants to represent the United Conservative Party for Red Deer-South. (Photo contributed)

Red Deer Public School District OK with employee seeking UCP nomination

Bruce Buruma running for Red Deer-South UCP nomination

An administrator hoping to change the provincial government isn’t in a conflict of interest, says the publicly funded Red Deer Public School District.

Bruce Buruma, who is seeking the United Conservative Party nomination in Red Deer-South, has said Alberta is “mortgaged to the hilt,” with the province looking at more than $100 billion in debt.

“The last four years have been really difficult for Red Deer and Alberta. Rachel Notley and the NDP government have made it even more challenging,” said Buruma in his statement to announce his run at the UCP nomination.

He said the carbon tax needs to be repealed, crime needs to be addressed, government needs to be fiscally responsible and deal with the provincial debt, and the health care system needs to be efficient and responsive.

The school board said it does not endorse any political party or candidate, and said it wishes Buruma and all other candidates well in their campaigns.

It said Buruma has been an “amazing support” to the school board for 30 years as a teacher, vice-principal and now as a senior administrator.

“We are committed to working with the MLAs our community elects in the spring of 2019,” the statement said.

Board chair Bev Manning said she recognizes that Buruma is both a nominee and a Red Deer public employee, and “beyond that, he is a citizen.”

The NDP government says it does not comment on nomination races.

Buruma, who is director of community relations for Red Deer Public School District, said in addition to being a champion for education, he has been involved with the Red Deer College board of governors and the local health advisory council with Alberta Health Services, so he brings a broad range of experience and commitment to Red Deer.

He said both conservatives and non-conservatives encouraged him to run.

“Part of the reason why people have encouraged me to run is that I bring senior leadership experience from one of Red Deer’s largest organizations that employs 1,200 people and serves 11,000 students. I am a senior leader on an organization that has $125 million that comes from government.” Buruma said.

He said he does not see seeking the UCP nomination as a conflict, as it will be the voters of Red Deer who decide who they want to have as their MLA.

If he wins the UCP candidacy, Buruma said he likely would take a leave of absence.

“I’m working closely with the administration, and the board, to see what would be a possible transition should that come to fruition,” Buruma said.


