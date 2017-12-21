Red Deer Public School District trustees review pay, eschew raise

It’s been a long time since the Red Deer Public School Board trustees accepted a pay raise, and that won’t change this year.

A review of trustee remuneration, which typically occurs after a municipal election, was on the agenda at the Dec. 13 board meeting.

The review looked at board professional development to assist the new trustees Nicole Buchanan and Laurette Woodward.

“We’re taking a good look at the trustee budget and certainly trying to come up with a reasonable amount of money to spend in that area,” said Bev Manning, board chair. “We’ve typically been quite frugal. We want to support the new trustees as they get on board and learn. It’s important for them to learn and grow.”

This year the honorariums will be for the chair $20,032, the vice-chair $17,072 and the trustees $15,299. As well the per diem rate will be $201.07 per day.

The Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools board chair is paid $16,620, the vice-chair is paid $14,034 and the trustees are paid $12,620. There is also a $195 per day per diem.

The honorarium covers board meetings, school council meetings, city-wide council meetings, trustee liaison to high school graduation, meetings with other school boards, MLAs, city council and board-hosted functions and social functions.

The per diem includes provincial conferences; board retreats; seminars, workshops and professional activities; and Alberta School Boards Association and Public School Board Association of Alberta meetings.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Public changes mind, votes to stay with Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta
Next story
Red Deer Public Library extends free card program into 2018

Just Posted

Spareparts in Bower Place closing, not accepting gift cards

Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1

Fundraising to get Red Deer house fire victim’s remains home coming up short

All they want to do is get his remains back to the… Continue reading

Budget time for municipalities

Tax rate freezes or moderate increases the order of the day in most communities

Student arrested after posting threatening message on social media

Incident occurred at Alix-MAC School

Numbers down in Red Deerians applying for Adopt-A-Family program in 2017

Christmas Kettles will be out until 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WATCH: Hundreds visit Christmas Carnival at Normandeau School

One Red Deer school gave families a chance to celebrate Christmas a… Continue reading

Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick

Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading

You could be eating fresh local strawberries at Christmas if this researcher has her way

Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading

A Red Deer school student wins a humanitarian award scholarship

A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading

Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a… Continue reading

Calgary man faces sexual assault charges relating to 22 alleged underage victims

Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges… Continue reading

Major tax bill passes in U.S.: big consequences, big debates ahead for Canada

The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading

Health Canada nearly doubles number of pot producers in second half of 2017

Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month