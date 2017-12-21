Red Deer Public School District trustees review pay, eschew raise

It’s been a long time since the Red Deer Public School Board trustees accepted a pay raise, and that won’t change this year.

A review of trustee remuneration, which typically occurs after a municipal election, was on the agenda at the Dec. 13 board meeting.

The review looked at board professional development to assist the new trustees Nicole Buchanan and Laurette Woodward.

“We’re taking a good look at the trustee budget and certainly trying to come up with a reasonable amount of money to spend in that area,” said Bev Manning, board chair. “We’ve typically been quite frugal. We want to support the new trustees as they get on board and learn. It’s important for them to learn and grow.”

This year the honorariums will be for the chair $20,032, the vice-chair $17,072 and the trustees $15,299. As well the per diem rate will be $201.07 per day.

The Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools board chair is paid $16,620, the vice-chair is paid $14,034 and the trustees are paid $12,620. There is also a $195 per day per diem.

The honorarium covers board meetings, school council meetings, city-wide council meetings, trustee liaison to high school graduation, meetings with other school boards, MLAs, city council and board-hosted functions and social functions.

The per diem includes provincial conferences; board retreats; seminars, workshops and professional activities; and Alberta School Boards Association and Public School Board Association of Alberta meetings.



