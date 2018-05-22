Nancy McKeage, phys-ed teacher at Barrie Wilson School. (Contributed photo).

Red Deer public school gym teacher honoured with national award

Nancy McKeage is physical education specialist at Ecole Barrie Wilson School

A Red Deer public school teacher who feels physical activity is central to her students’ day has received national recognition.

Nancy McKeage, phys-ed instructor at Barrie Wilson School, received an award for Teaching Excellence in Physical Education, presented by Physical and Health Education Canada.

“It feels amazing,” said McKeage, who’s “humbled” to receive an award she feels could have gone to many of her colleagues. “I think that phys-ed is one of the most important parts of your day, and for that to get recognized speaks to what our school is all about.”

McKeage is a physical education specialist, which means she get to teach only phys-ed to 450 kindergarten to Grade-5 students. She credits her principal, Chris Good, for believing in physical literacy “not just movement, but being able to learn how to move your body properly.

“He has put me in a position where I get to teach phys-ed all day,” she added, noting that not every school has a full-time, dedicated gym teacher.

Good considers McKeage a “incredibly talented and dedicated teacher,” who’s created a culture of wellness at the school, where she’s taught for four years. “She is constantly looking for new ways to engage and excite students to get active, both in and outside of the gym.”

As well as teaching team sports, such as rugby, lacrosse and Tchoukball (a form of handball), she teaches dance, badminton, Olympic activities, cross-country skiing, skating, gymnastics and much more.

McKeage, who taught swimming and other skating before becoming a teacher in 2000, believes that if students are confident in how they move, they will be confident in other areas of life.

“I feel the more kids move before heading into a traditional classroom, the less distracted” they will be, and the more ready to learn.

Physical and Health Education Canada has been a professional organization for physical and health educators since 1933.


