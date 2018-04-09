Red Deer Public Schools students encouraged to wear their favourite jerseys to stand united with Humboldt

Red Deer Public School Division is encouraging students to wear their favourite jerseys to school on Thursday to stand united with Humboldt and the rest of the country.

“The tragedy out of Humboldt, Saskatchewan is unimaginable and touches us all,” said Stu Henry, superintendent of schools. “Together on Thursday, we will show our support for the Broncos, the community of Humboldt, the lives that were taken and for all those who are affected.”

It is important for students to realize that Jersey Day is a gesture or act of remembrance, honour and community, states a school news release.

The division is also encouraging open conversation with children in these traumatic times.

Here are some tips:

Children do not have to know everything about death or a violent situation to come to some understanding about it.

Answer questions to the best of your ability, but remember it is OK to not have all the answers.

Be sensitive to children’s questions, taking cues from what they ask and their level of cognitive and emotional development.

Do not talk children out of their feelings. Rather, permit them to talk about their feelings.

Children’s concerns do not always reach us through conversation. Sometimes they come obliquely through play. Our most important role is as a silent observer of play, staying nearby, but unobtrusive. Always make yourself available for conversation if the play leads naturally to talk.

Don’t be afraid to show your feelings as well.

For older children, they may not be ready to talk when you are. Don’t force the conversation. Help them identify other adults with who they can speak to when they are ready. Always be prepared to have a conversation and listening ear when they are ready.



