Red Deer Public Schools students encouraged to wear their favourite jerseys to stand united with Humboldt

File photo

Red Deer Public School Division is encouraging students to wear their favourite jerseys to school on Thursday to stand united with Humboldt and the rest of the country.

“The tragedy out of Humboldt, Saskatchewan is unimaginable and touches us all,” said Stu Henry, superintendent of schools. “Together on Thursday, we will show our support for the Broncos, the community of Humboldt, the lives that were taken and for all those who are affected.”

It is important for students to realize that Jersey Day is a gesture or act of remembrance, honour and community, states a school news release.

The division is also encouraging open conversation with children in these traumatic times.

Here are some tips:

Children do not have to know everything about death or a violent situation to come to some understanding about it.

Answer questions to the best of your ability, but remember it is OK to not have all the answers.

Be sensitive to children’s questions, taking cues from what they ask and their level of cognitive and emotional development.

Do not talk children out of their feelings. Rather, permit them to talk about their feelings.

Children’s concerns do not always reach us through conversation. Sometimes they come obliquely through play. Our most important role is as a silent observer of play, staying nearby, but unobtrusive. Always make yourself available for conversation if the play leads naturally to talk.

Don’t be afraid to show your feelings as well.

For older children, they may not be ready to talk when you are. Don’t force the conversation. Help them identify other adults with who they can speak to when they are ready. Always be prepared to have a conversation and listening ear when they are ready.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fire destroys Mirror home
Next story
At least 15 opioid deaths in Red Deer

Just Posted

Fire destroys Mirror home

Donations sought for father and five-year-old daughter left homeless

Man accused in stabbing to go to trial next year

Linden Joseph Buffalo facing attempted murder charge in connection with August 2016 incident

Man who caused death of Red Deer woman to be sentenced next month

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty in January to criminal negligence causing death with a firearm

Ottawa must act to prevent a “devastating” economic crisis, says Red Deer chamber rep

Central Albertans can’t afford to lose Trans Mountain Pipeline project

At least 15 opioid deaths in Red Deer

Turning Point receives funds for opioid awareness

Replay Red Deer: Olds hockey player OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, Westerner Park expanding

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Pickleball: the little sport that could

BALTIMORE — When it’s wet and windy, they play at the Dancel… Continue reading

Mother heading to India to watch movie inspired by her son’s last Christmas

A Canadian mother will be heading to India to watch the premiere… Continue reading

‘We believed our authorities my son was dead,’ American dad recalls of ID mix-up

TORONTO — The brutal misidentification of two young hockey players involved in… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

WATCH: Let’s Talk: Crime and policing on Red Deerians’ minds

Crime and policing, safe injection sites and snow removal were on the… Continue reading

Slain reporter’s family says Syrian forces targeted her

WASHINGTON — New court documents allege Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces targeted… Continue reading

Softwood lumber exports to U.S. fall 20% in March amid railway woes

OTTAWA — The federal government says softwood lumber shipments from British Columbia… Continue reading

Psych! Colleges teach phishing lesson by targeting their own

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of university students and employees targeted by email… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month