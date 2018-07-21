Red Deer raises $60,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation

About $60,000 was raised at the Rope-for-Hope event, in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Saturday in downtown Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Dangling over the edge of the 13-storey Stantec building, rigged up to rappel rigging, was an 83-year-old leprechaun.

And Joe Hittel would do it again.

Hittel was the top fundraiser at the second annual Rope-for-Hope event in Red Deer on Saturday. The funds raised are in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which provides wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Hittel raised $14,000, the most at the event and the second most in all of Canada.

“I’m feeling great. I would do it again,” said Hittel. “Once they got me ready and got me close to the edge, that was scary. But once I got to the edge and leaned back, I was right in there.

“I’m glad I did it.”

In total, more than $60,000 was raised at the event, which featured a total of 27 fundraisers going over the edge and rappelling down the downtown building.

Waiting at the bottom of the descent were two people who had received wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Kate LeBlanc and Tristen Wilson both received wishes and were grateful for the experience.

LeBlanc, four, was born with hydroplastic left heart syndrome, where the left side of the heart is smaller than the right. Her mother Kelli said they were anticipating another surgery in the young girls life.

“It’s a severe issue. They did open heart surgery when she was seven days old,” said Kelli, adding they were in the Stollery Children’s Hospital for five months.

“She had two major surgeries and four in total in that time. She’s a miracle.”

They went to Disney World about four months ago for their wish. Kelli called it a dream come true.

”It was above and beyond.”

Wilson, 17, got to go on a cruise with his uncle Dave and his grandma. He has DiGeoorge Syndrome, which has led to heart and back issues.

“They’re always there for Tristen and Tristen looks up to his uncle Dave because he does so much for him,” said Kelly Cooper, Wilson’s mom.

The cruise, which took place about a year ago, included stops in Haiti, Jamaica, the Grand Cayman Islands and Mexico. He had a massive back surgery after his Make-A-Wish trip, which left him in the hospital for months. During that time he also had to have emergency open heart surgery.

“I’m feeling good now,” said Wilson. “I’m working out and getting more fit.”



