About $60,000 was raised at the Rope-for-Hope event, in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Saturday in downtown Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer raises $60,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation

27 brave residents rappell down Stantec Building

Dangling over the edge of the 13-storey Stantec building, rigged up to rappel rigging, was an 83-year-old leprechaun.

And Joe Hittel would do it again.

Hittel was the top fundraiser at the second annual Rope-for-Hope event in Red Deer on Saturday. The funds raised are in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which provides wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Hittel raised $14,000, the most at the event and the second most in all of Canada.

“I’m feeling great. I would do it again,” said Hittel. “Once they got me ready and got me close to the edge, that was scary. But once I got to the edge and leaned back, I was right in there.

“I’m glad I did it.”

In total, more than $60,000 was raised at the event, which featured a total of 27 fundraisers going over the edge and rappelling down the downtown building.

Waiting at the bottom of the descent were two people who had received wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Kate LeBlanc and Tristen Wilson both received wishes and were grateful for the experience.

LeBlanc, four, was born with hydroplastic left heart syndrome, where the left side of the heart is smaller than the right. Her mother Kelli said they were anticipating another surgery in the young girls life.

“It’s a severe issue. They did open heart surgery when she was seven days old,” said Kelli, adding they were in the Stollery Children’s Hospital for five months.

“She had two major surgeries and four in total in that time. She’s a miracle.”

They went to Disney World about four months ago for their wish. Kelli called it a dream come true.

”It was above and beyond.”

Wilson, 17, got to go on a cruise with his uncle Dave and his grandma. He has DiGeoorge Syndrome, which has led to heart and back issues.

“They’re always there for Tristen and Tristen looks up to his uncle Dave because he does so much for him,” said Kelly Cooper, Wilson’s mom.

The cruise, which took place about a year ago, included stops in Haiti, Jamaica, the Grand Cayman Islands and Mexico. He had a massive back surgery after his Make-A-Wish trip, which left him in the hospital for months. During that time he also had to have emergency open heart surgery.

“I’m feeling good now,” said Wilson. “I’m working out and getting more fit.”


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on
Next story
WATCH: Rappelling down Red Deer’s Stantec Building a thrilling, scary experience

Just Posted

WATCH: Rappelling down Red Deer’s Stantec Building a thrilling, scary experience

Advocate reporter chronicles his trip down the 13-storey buildling

Red Deer raises $60,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation

27 brave residents rappell down Stantec Building

People hurt in rollover near Red Deer

Occupants of a vehicle that rolled south of Hwy 11A were airlifted… Continue reading

Eager-beaver cannabis entrepreneurs already waiting outside Red Deer City Hall

Appications will be accepted on a first-come basis starting on Tuesday

Like father like son: Red Deer area Dreeshen family dedicates life to public service

There are three jobs that could be considered the Dreeshen family business:… Continue reading

WATCH: Hypnotizing show at Westerner Days

Hynotist and mentalist Joshua Seth performs three times a day at Westerner Days

Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

SUMMERLAND, B.C. — Officials in British Columbia’s Okanagan region hope that fire… Continue reading

WWII hero’s lost Purple Heart returned to his family

NEW YORK — A lost Purple Heart medal has been returned to… Continue reading

California girl, 2, accidentally shot and killed by boy, 4

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and… Continue reading

A hairy issue: Sailors tell the US Navy, ‘We want beards’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Now that women in the Navy can wear ponytails,… Continue reading

PHOTOS: River Town Saints rock Red Deer

River Town Saints play Westerner Days Friday in Red Deer

PHOTOS: Dogs, horses and more animals at Westerner Days

Westerner Park’s pavilions were filled with animals during Westerner Days

Red Deer residents can’t get enough mini-doughnuts

Mini-doughnuts were the biggest draw to Westerner Days according to a Red… Continue reading

Four-car crash, including RCMP vehicle, on Highway 2

Two sheriff vehicles were also involved in the collision

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month